Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Yankees clinch AL East title, first-round bye

With the bye officially locked in, the Yankees know they will face the winner of the wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the AL's No. 6 seed, which the Mariners currently hold. The bye also means the Yankees will have five full days off between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the ALDS.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

A-grounded out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. E_Bradley Jr. (2), Cimber (1). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Locastro (1), Cabrera (8). HR_Judge (61), off Mayza; Jansen (14), off Cole. RBIs_Donaldson (60), Peraza (1), Gonzalez (16), Judge 2 (130), Bader (7), Jansen (38), Bichette (92), Guerrero Jr. (93). SF_Gonzalez, Guerrero Jr..
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin, INF Tyler Nevin and RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed to Norfolk. Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated OF Magneuris Sierra and INF Mike Ford for assignment. Reinstated...
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Padres and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-popped out for Azocar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Nola in the 10th. E_Profar (4). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 8. 2B_Betts (36), Taylor (25). RBIs_Freeman (96). SB_Machado (9), Myers (2). CS_Machado (1). Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Gallo 4, T.Turner); San Diego 4 (Profar,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead, Sept. 30 - Oct. 6

1904 — Doc White of the Chicago White Sox pitched his fifth shutout in eighteen days, a 4-0 win over the New York Yankees. 1915 — The Boston Red Sox clinched the American League pennant when St. Louis beat Detroit 8-2, giving Boston a 2 1/2-game margin. 1916...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38

NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .320; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .299; M.Machado, San Diego, .298; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .288; Hoerner, Chicago, .285; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 113; Freeman, Los Angeles, 112; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 103;...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an AL wild card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL's three wild cards,...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart. “The guys are still fighting. We’re looking to...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

E_Duffy (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Díaz (2). HR_Trout (38), Ward (22). SB_Brown (10), Kemp (11). Ruiz pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson. T_3:23. A_23,573 (45,517).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

A-walked for Contreras in the 6th. 1-ran for Jeffers in the 8th. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (37), Urshela (27), Wallner (3), Cave 2 (6), Miranda (25). RBIs_Grandal (27), Harrison (25), Abreu (74), Vaughn (74), Cave (18), Wallner 3 (9), Celestino (21), Miranda (66), Arraez (49). SB_B.Hamilton (1). SF_Harrison. Runners...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar

DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring...
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

Guardians beat Rays and the rain, 2-1, on Amed Rosario’s single in the 10th inning

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If it’s raining, you know the Guardians are back in Cleveland. Yes, it rained again Wednesday night while the Rays and Guards were trying to play baseball. The team that has played 11 doubleheaders because of foul weather and one COVID-19 outbreak endured a 63-minute delay before beating the Rays, 2-1, on Amed Rosario’s pinch-hit single in the 10th inning.
CLEVELAND, OH

