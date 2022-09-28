Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 4, Edmonton 0
Calgary022—4 First Period_None. Penalties_Petrov, EDM (Interference), 8:32. Second Period_1, Calgary, Sutter 1 (Backlund, Stone), 6:56. 2, Calgary, Stone 1 (Solovyov, Sutter), 16:36. Penalties_McLain, CGY (Hooking), 2:23; Kemp, EDM (Hooking), 4:53; Hanifin, CGY (Tripping), 11:22; Lindholm, CGY (Interference), 18:28. Third Period_3, Calgary, Weegar 1 (Kadri, Solovyov), 16:23. 4, Calgary, Huberdeau...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 7, Colorado 1
Vegas241—7 First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Whitecloud, Cormier), 0:53. 2, Vegas, Quinney 1, 10:26. Penalties_Meyers, COL (Hooking), 2:42. Second Period_3, Vegas, Amadio 1 (Karlsson, Whitecloud), 2:05. 4, Vegas, Cotter 1 (Pachal, Whitecloud), 9:06. 5, Vegas, Kolesar 1 (Cotter), 13:30. 6, Vegas, Korczak 1 (Kolesar, Quinney), 19:07. Penalties_Maltsev, COL (Holding Stick), 0:43; Cotter, LV (Interference), 0:57; Kolesar, LV (Hooking), 16:06.
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Anaheim111—3 First Period_1, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Strome, Terry), 17:25. Second Period_2, Arizona, Guenther 1 (Fischer, McCartney), 10:18. 3, Anaheim, Strome 1 (Zellweger, Vatrano), 19:06. Third Period_4, Anaheim, Lundestrom 1 (McLaughlin, Fowler), 9:00. Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-10-9_29. Anaheim 9-6-8_23. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 5. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka...
Yardbarker
Should the Calgary Flames change their goal song?
Goal songs have been a fun part of the NHL for many years. Some teams goal songs have become a big part of their culture like in Chicago with “Chelsea Dagger”, Boston with “Zombie Nation” and Nashville’s “I Like, I Love It.” The Calgary Flames have had multiple goal songs over the years, including their…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
Porterville Recorder
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maton in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). RBIs_Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS_Segura (6). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 5, Houston 2
E_Verlander (1). DP_Arizona 2, Houston 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker (7). IPHRERBBSO. Arizona. Gallen762216. Ginkel100002. Moronta W,2-1110021. Melancon S,18-21100000. Houston. Verlander762118. Montero100002. Pressly100002. W.Smith L,0-22-323201. Abreu1-310000. HBP_Verlander (Carroll). WP_Verlander. Umpires_Home, Alan Porter;...
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30). SB_Call (3). SF_Voit (2). S_Robles (11). Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
Chicago Blackhawks: The future was on display in Detroit
The Chicago Blackhawks will be a terrible team in 2022-23. The main focus of the year will be following the prospect’s journeys throughout all the leagues in the world. A few of them have been on display in the preseason already. On Wednesday night, the Blackhawks headed up to...
Yardbarker
LA Kings Transaction: Austin Wagner placed on waivers
Wagner, 25, spent all of the 2021-22 season in the AHL with the Ontario Reign. In 55 games, he scored 13 goals and added nine assists for 22 points. He also led the Reign in penalty minutes with 107. The Calgary native had spent the bulk of the prior three...
atozsports.com
Backup goaltender battle heats up for Nashville Predators
When Predators General Manager David Poile signed former Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a 1-year, 1.5 million dollar contract, speculation began about who would fill the backup role vacated by David Rittich. Some felt Connor Ingram deserved the spot, while others felt like Kevin Lankinen, with more NHL experience, was the obvious choice for the job. It was assumed that Yaroslav Askarov would start the season in Milwaukee at the AHL level. However, when Hynes commented that it was an open competition to backup Juuse Saros, suddenly, everyone was in the mix for the spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NHL fines Penguins D Jeff Petry $5K for roughing
The NHL fined Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry $5,000 on Wednesday for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren. The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The incident occurred at the 5:50 mark of the second period during Detroit's 6-2 victory over Pittsburgh in Tuesday's preseason...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 09/29/2022
Preseason action is in full swing as the Minnesota Wild suit up against the Dallas Stars tonight for their third preseason game. The Wild went 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week, while the Stars have split their games so far with a loss to the St. Louis Blues and an OT win against the Arizona Coyotes. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this preseason, with the second game coming on Oct 8th.
Comments / 0