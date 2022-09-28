Read full article on original website
State trooper who was shot expected to recover, father says
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla Thursday is expected to make a full recovery, according to the man's father. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said Monday that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Hurricane Ian weakens as it moves across the Florida peninsula
Hurricane Ian has weakened as it moves across the Florida peninsula, but it continues to wreak havoc. A second landfall could take place into portion of Georgia and South Carolina as a tropical storm on Friday.
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate the area before the storm hit the coast on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds. Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to hit Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
Texas sending aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – Texas is sending aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week. What appears to be a Category 3 hurricane is growing in strength and expected to cause widespread damage. Multiple counties are under evacuation orders and 2.5 million people have already evacuated.
Tri-Cities native is putting his multicultural skills to the test in the big leagues
SEATTLE, Wash. - From local kid to newscaster all the way up to the front office of the Seattle Mariners, a former KNDU reporter is using his bilingual skills to build a connection with his teammates and the media. Jose Alfredo Llanos, or Freddy as many people in the Tri-Cities...
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound. Ten people were killed in the crash. KING-5 News reports that a barge equipped to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel Monday. The U.S. Navy will use a drone, a barge and a crane to recover the wreckage from the seafloor. The flight was traveling from San Juan Island to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed. Only one body was found. Officials say determining the probable cause of the crash could take 12 to 24 months.
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
Smoke and Haze In The Air...Rain & Wind On The Way Tomorrow
Widespread smoke and haze tonight should start to disappear after 8 pm, mild winds and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. A cold front moves on shore Wednesday with increasing clouds and breezy to gusty winds 20-25 mph and stray scattered showers Wed night/Thursday morning. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s. Clearing skies Thursday afternoon with lingering showers in the mountains.
Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm project proposal still up in the air as controversy continues
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project aims to provide renewable energy, create jobs and bring in more money to the surrounding communities. The farm could have up to 244 wind turbines stretching about 24 miles from Finley to Kiona. Only living about a mile away from...
