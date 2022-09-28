ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Porterville Recorder

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

DP_Chicago 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (37), Urshela (27), Wallner (3), Cave 2 (6), Miranda (25). SB_B.Hamilton (1). SF_Harrison (2). HBP_Winder (Gonzàlez), Fulmer (Abreu). WP_Kelly. Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti. T_3:06. A_22,332 (38,544).
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

A-grounded out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. E_Bradley Jr. (2), Cimber (1). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Locastro (1), Cabrera (8). HR_Judge (61), off Mayza; Jansen (14), off Cole. RBIs_Donaldson (60), Peraza (1), Gonzalez (16), Judge 2 (130), Bader (7), Jansen (38), Bichette (92), Guerrero Jr. (93). SF_Gonzalez, Guerrero Jr..
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-popped out for Moniak in the 6th. b-singled for Vogt in the 7th. c-struck out for Kemp in the 7th. d-struck out for Machín in the 7th. e-grounded out for Capel in the 8th. E_Duffy (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Díaz (2). HR_Trout (38), off Martinez;...
OAKLAND, CA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

E_Profar (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 8. 2B_Betts (36), Taylor (25). SB_Machado (9), Myers (2). Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber. T_3:44. A_32,523 (40,209).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

A-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Goldschmidt in the 7th. c-walked for Hiura in the 8th. E_Brosseau (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4), off Bush. RBIs_Knizner (25), Renfroe (70), Hiura (31), Yelich (54), Caratini 2 (33). SB_Burleson (1).
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin, INF Tyler Nevin and RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed to Norfolk. Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated OF Magneuris Sierra and INF Mike Ford for assignment. Reinstated...
Porterville Recorder

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maton in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). RBIs_Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS_Segura (6). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30). SB_Call (3). SF_Voit (2). S_Robles (11). Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4). SF_Crawford (3), Proctor (1). Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd. WP_Hjelle. Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May. T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. MIAMI DOLPHINS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Eric Ezukanma, TE Cethan Carter and TE Hunter Long. CINCINNATI: RB Trayveon Williams, OT D'Ante Smith, OG Jackson Carman and TE Drew Sample.
