AZFamily
Volunteer finds body of missing hiker near Cave Creek
Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter.
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
12news.com
Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
60-year-old Kathleen Patterson has been missing since Sunday. There are no signs of foul play, officials say.
Arizona woman missing after going on hike, car found near trailhead: deputies
The search continued for Kathleen Patterson, 60, who was last seen at home before going hiking on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona, on Sunday, authorities said.
AZFamily
Queen Creek police using sensory tools to help de-escalate calls
Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter.
AZFamily
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
AZFamily
Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley
Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson.
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
fox10phoenix.com
Family member IDs woman found dead in Tempe bedroom fire
Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead on Sept. 28 after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home near University and McClintock Drives. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
theprescotttimes.com
NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022. If you have any information please call...
AZFamily
PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother and son who were found dead inside a home Monday in San Tan Valley have been identified. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday the victims are 43-year-old Griselda Rodriguez and 6-year-old Nathan Arteaga. Nathan went to Simonton Elementary School.
AZFamily
Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It took 22 years for investigators to make an arrest in the Phoenix canal murders case. The victim’s family members have waited seven years since then, but the case is finally set to go to trial Monday, October 3. Bryan Patrick Miller faces murder and...
PCSO identifies woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home Monday
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is identifying the woman and child found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday.
AZFamily
DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
AZFamily
Community stepping up to find missing hiker last seen near Cave Creek trail
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search continues for 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson. She went missing Sunday morning while hiking near the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, and now the community is stepping up to help find her. Hundreds of people in the Valley are looking to help, something Kathleen’s family says gives them hope.
AZFamily
Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout; 2 others injured
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student and two others, including a teen girl, are in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Phoenix. The officials reported that a driver crashed into another [..]
12news.com
2 hiker deaths reported in last month at Cave Creek trail
The Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek has been where two hikers have died over the last month. The most recent death was a 60-year-old woman reported missing on Sunday.
