PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student and two others, including a teen girl, are in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO