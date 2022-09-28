ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

AZFamily

Volunteer finds body of missing hiker near Cave Creek

See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week. Among the violations were cooks grabbing food with bare hands and not washing up after cracking eggs. Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. When police received...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Queen Creek police using sensory tools to help de-escalate calls

QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley

W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kathleen Patterson
Christopher Clements
theprescotttimes.com

NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022. If you have any information please call...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother and son who were found dead inside a home Monday in San Tan Valley have been identified. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday the victims are 43-year-old Griselda Rodriguez and 6-year-old Nathan Arteaga. Nathan went to Simonton Elementary School.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It took 22 years for investigators to make an arrest in the Phoenix canal murders case. The victim’s family members have waited seven years since then, but the case is finally set to go to trial Monday, October 3. Bryan Patrick Miller faces murder and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Community stepping up to find missing hiker last seen near Cave Creek trail

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search continues for 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson. She went missing Sunday morning while hiking near the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, and now the community is stepping up to help find her. Hundreds of people in the Valley are looking to help, something Kathleen’s family says gives them hope.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout; 2 others injured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student and two others, including a teen girl, are in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ

