MTSU's Rick Stockstill continues to bash Miami after upset win: 'They gave $1.5 million'
Middle Tennessee State University head football coach Rick Stockstill won't stop bashing the Miami Hurricanes after his team upset them on the road this past week.
atozsports.com
National college football analyst throws some major shade at Tennessee after win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols are suddenly one of the “it teams” in college football after taking down the Florida Gators this past weekend. Tennessee is now 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. It’s the first time the Vols have been 4-0 since 2016. And it’s the program’s highest ranking since the 2006 season when Tennessee was ranked No. 7 at one point.
atozsports.com
Comments from Vols senior should ease a major concern that Tennessee fans had after Florida game
There’s been some concern from Tennessee Vols fans that the team will suffer a letdown against LSU after beating Florida this past weekend. Tennessee’s players certainly enjoyed the win. Some players have even posted content on social media that pokes fun at the Gators. UT’s players might be...
atozsports.com
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
atozsports.com
Vol recruits were blown away by the Tennessee-Florida game
Tennessee’s big victory over the Florida Gators was an incredible experience for everyone who was in attendance (except for UF fans, I guess). But one group of people that seemed particularly impressed was the large set of Vol football recruits that watched from the stands. One prospect said he got “goosebumps” and “started shaking” while watching Tennessee run through the T. Others posted on social media about how “insane” the environment inside Neyland stadium was. Simply put, the day couldn’t have gone better for Josh Heupel’s recruiting efforts.
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Nashville Scene
The National College Housing Crisis Looks a Little Different at TSU
Chandler Holt wasn’t expecting to live in a Best Western the first semester of her sophomore year at Tennessee State University. But two-and-a-half years into these “unprecedented times” of ours, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that things still aren’t back to normal. Holt, who...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Ranking all Montgomery County football teams midway through the 2022 season
Remember before the season when I ranked all the Montgomery County-area football teams?. Well, after each school has played six games, plenty has changed. We’re a bit past the midway point of the 2022 season, so it feels like the right time to revisit those rankings and shuffle them.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Major gift bolsters Vanderbilt’s retinal vision research efforts
A $10 million gift from the International Retinal Research Foundation (IRRF) will establish a center dedicated to retinal vision research at the Vanderbilt Eye Institute (VEI) and a directorship to support a physician-scientist leader in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. The gift will serve as a catalyst for...
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
KFVS12
Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
Haunted Nashville: The Ghost Of Hank Williams Seen At The Ryman Auditorium And The Streets Of Music City
On any given Friday or Saturday night, thousands of people pack the streets of Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, flowing in and out of the honky tonks, listening to the sounds of the bands from the windows on the street, or catching a show at the world-famous Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium.
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
Clarksville boy starved to death, autopsy finds
The death of a 13-year-old Clarksville boy has been deemed a suspected homicide, according to an autopsy report.
