Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Vol recruits were blown away by the Tennessee-Florida game

Tennessee’s big victory over the Florida Gators was an incredible experience for everyone who was in attendance (except for UF fans, I guess). But one group of people that seemed particularly impressed was the large set of Vol football recruits that watched from the stands. One prospect said he got “goosebumps” and “started shaking” while watching Tennessee run through the T. Others posted on social media about how “insane” the environment inside Neyland stadium was. Simply put, the day couldn’t have gone better for Josh Heupel’s recruiting efforts.
Nashville Scene

The National College Housing Crisis Looks a Little Different at TSU

Chandler Holt wasn’t expecting to live in a Best Western the first semester of her sophomore year at Tennessee State University. But two-and-a-half years into these “unprecedented times” of ours, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that things still aren’t back to normal. Holt, who...
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Major gift bolsters Vanderbilt’s retinal vision research efforts

A $10 million gift from the International Retinal Research Foundation (IRRF) will establish a center dedicated to retinal vision research at the Vanderbilt Eye Institute (VEI) and a directorship to support a physician-scientist leader in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. The gift will serve as a catalyst for...
KFVS12

Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
