Calgary 4, Edmonton 0
Second Period_1, Calgary, Sutter 1 (Backlund, Stone), 6:56. 2, Calgary, Stone 1 (Solovyov, Sutter), 16:36. Third Period_3, Calgary, Weegar 1 (Kadri, Solovyov), 16:23. 4, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Toffoli, Hanifin), 19:57 (en). Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-4-9_21. Calgary 13-8-13_34. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Calgary 0 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Pickard 0-1-0 (17...
Vegas 7, Colorado 1
Vegas241—7 First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Whitecloud, Cormier), 0:53. 2, Vegas, Quinney 1, 10:26. Penalties_Meyers, COL (Hooking), 2:42. Second Period_3, Vegas, Amadio 1 (Karlsson, Whitecloud), 2:05. 4, Vegas, Cotter 1 (Pachal, Whitecloud), 9:06. 5, Vegas, Kolesar 1 (Cotter), 13:30. 6, Vegas, Korczak 1 (Kolesar, Quinney), 19:07. Penalties_Maltsev, COL (Holding Stick), 0:43; Cotter, LV (Interference), 0:57; Kolesar, LV (Hooking), 16:06.
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Anaheim111—3 First Period_1, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Strome, Terry), 17:25. Second Period_2, Arizona, Guenther 1 (Fischer, McCartney), 10:18. 3, Anaheim, Strome 1 (Zellweger, Vatrano), 19:06. Third Period_4, Anaheim, Lundestrom 1 (McLaughlin, Fowler), 9:00. Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-10-9_29. Anaheim 9-6-8_23. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 5. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka...
Chicago Blackhawks: The future was on display in Detroit
The Chicago Blackhawks will be a terrible team in 2022-23. The main focus of the year will be following the prospect’s journeys throughout all the leagues in the world. A few of them have been on display in the preseason already. On Wednesday night, the Blackhawks headed up to...
The Predators are headed to Europe (and so are we)
It's almost time for the Nashville Predators to start a new season — only they won't be doing it yet in Smashville. Their first game will be about 4,800 miles away in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic and the upcoming site of two special 2022 NHL Global Series games on Oct. 7 and 8 between the Predators and San Jose Sharks. These are regular-season NHL games. They'll count.
Yardbarker
LA Kings Transaction: Austin Wagner placed on waivers
Wagner, 25, spent all of the 2021-22 season in the AHL with the Ontario Reign. In 55 games, he scored 13 goals and added nine assists for 22 points. He also led the Reign in penalty minutes with 107. The Calgary native had spent the bulk of the prior three...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maton in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). RBIs_Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS_Segura (6). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin, INF Tyler Nevin and RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed to Norfolk. Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated OF Magneuris Sierra and INF Mike Ford for assignment. Reinstated...
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30). SB_Call (3). SF_Voit (2). S_Robles (11). Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
Arizona 5, Houston 2
A-lined out for Dubón in the 9th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 10th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 10th. E_Verlander (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 3 (91), Varsho (73), McCormick 2 (43). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker.
Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 09/29/2022
Preseason action is in full swing as the Minnesota Wild suit up against the Dallas Stars tonight for their third preseason game. The Wild went 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week, while the Stars have split their games so far with a loss to the St. Louis Blues and an OT win against the Arizona Coyotes. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this preseason, with the second game coming on Oct 8th.
