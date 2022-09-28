Read full article on original website
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Triple Crown tracker: Stuck on 60 home runs, RBI title in jeopardy?
The New York Yankees clinched the American League East division title Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. But outfielder Aaron Judge remained stuck on 60 home runs and 128 RBI after going 0-for-1 with four walks at Rogers Centre. His batting average slipped to .314, but...
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Baltimore-Boston Runs
Red sox first. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers doubles to deep center field. Xander Bogaerts walks. Alex Verdugo singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Rafael Devers scores. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop. Alex Verdugo out at second. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
Miami-N.Y. Mets Runs
Marlins fourth. Charles Leblanc doubles to left field. Brian Anderson grounds out to shallow infield, Taijuan Walker to Pete Alonso. Nick Fortes grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Bryan De La Cruz homers to center field. Charles Leblanc scores. JJ Bleday strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 2...
Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs
Phillies third. Bryson Stott strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber hit by pitch. Rhys Hoskins singles to center field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Bryce Harper out on a sacrifice fly to shallow left field to Ian Happ. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors,...
St. Louis-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers third. Victor Caratini lines out to center field to Ben DeLuzio. Tyrone Taylor doubles to deep left center field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe singles to left center field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Tyrone Taylor scores. Mike Brosseau flies out to deep center field to Ben DeLuzio.
Tampa Bay-Cleveland Runs
Rays second. Harold Ramirez pops out to Josh Naylor. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep right field. Isaac Paredes flies out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Christian Bethancourt singles to shallow center field. Ji-Man Choi scores. Taylor Walls walks. Christian Bethancourt to second. Jose Siri reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Christian Bethancourt out at third.
L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs
Dodgers tenth. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Mookie Betts scores. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Max Muncy flies out to shallow infield to Juan Soto. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.
Arizona-Houston Runs
Diamondbacks first. Daulton Varsho doubles to deep right center field. Pavin Smith singles to shallow infield. Daulton Varsho to third. Pavin Smith to second. Daulton Varsho scores. Jake McCarthy singles to shallow infield. Pavin Smith to third. Christian Walker out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon. Pavin Smith scores. Ketel Marte flies out to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging.
Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs
Athletics first. Tony Kemp singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Matt Duffy. Vimael Machin strikes out swinging. Sean Murphy grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Matt Thaiss. Tony Kemp to third. Seth Brown walks. Conner Capel singles to left field. Seth Brown to third. Tony Kemp scores. Jordan Diaz lines out to center field to Mike Trout.
Atlanta-Washington Runs
Nationals first. Lane Thomas walks. CJ Abrams singles to shortstop. Lane Thomas to second. Joey Meneses flies out to deep center field to Michael Harris II. Lane Thomas to third. Luke Voit out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Michael Harris II. Lane Thomas scores. Luis Garcia walks. CJ Abrams to second. Ildemaro Vargas pops out to shortstop to Dansby Swanson.
Kansas City-Detroit Runs
Tigers second. Harold Castro flies out to deep left center field to Michael A. Taylor. Jonathan Schoop lines out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Willi Castro homers to right field. Jeimer Candelario flies out to shallow left field to Edward Olivares. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors,...
Wilmer Flores batting third for Giants Tuesday
The San Francisco Giants will start Wilmer Flores at first base in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will bat third and start at first base Tuesday while J.D. Davis moves to designated hitter and David Villar takes the evening off. Flores has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel and...
Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs
Twins first. Jose Miranda called out on strikes. Carlos Correa singles to shallow center field. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Carlos Correa to second. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Luis Arraez to second. Carlos Correa to third. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Nick Gordon doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela to third. Luis Arraez scores. Carlos Correa scores. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to second base, Romy Gonzalez to Andrew Vaughn.
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin, INF Tyler Nevin and RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed to Norfolk. Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated OF Magneuris Sierra and INF Mike Ford for assignment. Reinstated...
Padres take big step with walk-off victory over Dodgers in 10th
Padres' magic number drops to four after Jorge Alfaro gets fifth walk-off RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
