ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Valley families learn the dangers as fentanyl cases skyrocket in Arizona

By Jordan Bontke
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVDrR_0iD4q0sq00

With billboards along Interstate 10 and law enforcement busts shared on social media, fentanyl has become hard to ignore in Arizona.

Glendale Independence High School hosted a panel put on by the Maricopa County Attorney’s office on how prominent the drug has become, the warning signs that someone is using, and that one pill can kill.

Never once did Kim Humphrey suspect his 15-year-old son was using drugs until another parent called him and said they suspected something was up.

“Even though I had a law enforcement background, even though I knew the signs he was really good at hiding it,” said Humphrey.

When Humphrey tested his son for opioids, the positive test started a 10-year addiction battle for his oldest son.

His youngest son would face the same struggles with drugs and Humprhey says his sons were in and out of the hospital regularly.

“His friends would just drop him off at the hospital,” Humphrey told the audience. “At one point he almost lost his arm due to an abscess,” he later told us in a one-on-one.

Humphrey's story was just one example of how drugs, and specifically fentanyl are uprooting lives in Arizona.

Tuesday’s presentation sought to let families know one blue or even colorful pill – can kill.

“If they’re a new user they probably don’t get a chance to become addicted to it,” said Stephanie Siete with the FBI

She was part of the panel of drug experts and law enforcement who told families that when someone takes a pain killer that is 100 times stronger than Morphine or 50 times more potent than heroin. She said your brain becomes overwhelmed causing organs to slow down, and they could start to fail.

The amount of fentanyl in each pill is unknown, but they’re abundant with nearly 20 million pills seized in Arizona as of September 6 of this year, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Fentanyl cases in Phoenix alone have skyrocketed since 2017, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Fentanyl cases in the past five years:
2017 = 42
2018 = 244
2019 = 1,262
2020 = 3,036
2021 = 4,603

Police officers on the panel say drug dealers are prominent on social media, using emojis on what’s offered.

”A bar of chocolate 🍫 is like a bar of Xanax, that’s another emoji,” said officer Matt Long.

On warning signs, Long said he’s encountered fentanyl users who are standing up sleeping.

He told families to look for “the nod” as if someone is sleeping.

The drug can cause users' eyes to stay open.

Another indicator of someone using drugs would be finding a metal straw. The straw can be used to help smoke or snort the crushed-up pills.

As terrifying as it all may be for families, Humphrey shared he continued to seek help for his sons until they beat their years of addiction.

His oldest now helps others recover from their addiction battle as a clinical outreach specialist at Cornerstone Healing Center .

Humphrey is the executive director of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones .

He says for a while he thought his sons may not survive, but recently he’s been able to welcome grandchildren into the world.

“I’m thankful every day that my son survived, I’m grateful, people do survive”

Comments / 5

Related
AZFamily

8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. Across the U.S., more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Glendale, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
Glendale, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It took 22 years for investigators to make an arrest in the Phoenix canal murders case. The victim’s family members have waited seven years since then, but the case is finally set to go to trial Monday, October 3. Bryan Patrick Miller faces murder and...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Skyrocket#Opioids#Phoenix Police Department
Phoenix New Times

Outrage Grows Over Phoenix Police Killing of Black Man ‘Who Needed Help’

Phoenix police shot and killed Ali Osman, a 34-year-old Black man, on Saturday during an incident that's sparking outrage among some activists and the city's close-knit Somali community to which he belonged. It's the seventh fatal shooting by Phoenix police in 2022 and the first since Chief Michael Sullivan took...
PHOENIX, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona

Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested

New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy