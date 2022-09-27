Piedmont, AL – William Galloway has been crisscrossing America on a three-wheel recumbent bicycle since October 2017 to bring awareness to an important topic to him. His latest stop was Piedmont, Alabama. This is his 13th trip across America. William Galloway hopes his journey will have people talking about brain injuries and getting people the help they need. “I got tired of the negatives and not knowing what to do so I decided to take off on a bicycle for my own good and that of others with disabilities because when nothing else is working, you have to go make it happen yourself.”

