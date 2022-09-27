Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Lonely harvest: Farmers feel unappreciated and isolated in modern society
EXETER, United Kingdom — Modern farmers are feeling increasingly unappreciated and isolated, according to researchers from the University of Exeter’s Centre for Rural Policy Research and national charity The Farming Community Network (FCN). Farming is an absolutely essential industry, and farmers often work long hours and endure many hardships. These findings suggest many would benefit immensely from just a little more local recognition for their efforts.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2022
Max Armstrong reports that the growing idea of a cow tax for cattle emissions has spurred a bipartisan move in Congress to protect livestock producers under increasing scrutiny regarding greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are naturally occurring and a very small contributor to the issue. With the Biden Administration working to push the Clean Air Act as a tool for tackling emissions, a proposal in Congress aims to mitigate efforts that could impact livestock producers.
Piedmont Becomes Stop and As Cyclist Crisscrosses American to Create Conversation On An Important Topic
Piedmont, AL – William Galloway has been crisscrossing America on a three-wheel recumbent bicycle since October 2017 to bring awareness to an important topic to him. His latest stop was Piedmont, Alabama. This is his 13th trip across America. William Galloway hopes his journey will have people talking about brain injuries and getting people the help they need. “I got tired of the negatives and not knowing what to do so I decided to take off on a bicycle for my own good and that of others with disabilities because when nothing else is working, you have to go make it happen yourself.”
Agriculture Online
Read the first issue of Successful Farming magazine
It has been 120 years since E.T. Meredith published the inaugural issue of Successful Farming magazine in October 1902. In that first issue, he devoted the publication to, "agriculture, horticulture, livestock, the dairy, poultry, and the home." He wrote, "Herewith we present our readers with the first copy of Successful...
Opinion: 2023 Farm Bill needs to address consumer-food information gap
Once upon a time long, long ago, almost everyone living in the United States of America was involved in agriculture. Yup. True. The U.S. Census of 1790 reported a total population of 3,929,326. Nine of every 10 people were involved in farming. I imagine everyone over the age of 5 knew the difference between a cow and a buffalo and that eggs come from chickens.
earth.com
Genomics can help farm animals adapt to climate change
Climate change and related extreme weather events such as heatwaves or droughts are putting livestock at risk, causing huge economic losses for the production chain. To solve this problem, a research team led by the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Piacenza, Italy, are searching for genes to make cattle and sheep breeds more resistant to climate change.
Phys.org
The hidden crisis of England's rural homelessness
Homelessness has increased in rural communities, according to a new report by the University of Southampton. The findings reveal that 88 percent of respondents feel homelessness has increased within the last year alone. The report, published by the project Homelessness in the Countryside: a Hidden Crisis, identifies the many difficulties...
