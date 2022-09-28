ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall

Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Oranges#Gallery#Fruit#Strawberry#Food Drink#Days Of Real Food
Thrillist

Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk

Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
BUSINESS
Simplemost

How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp

With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

TreeHouse Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing Due to Undeclared Wheat and Soy

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Allergen/Wheat and Soy. Company Name:. TreeHouse...
FOOD SAFETY
Citrus County Chronicle

Regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps on a sunny windowsill

Gardening naturally lends itself to reusing and recycling -- just think about compost and last year’s seed trays. So if there’s a way to reduce trash while saving money on produce, you can count me in. And one of my favorite ways to do both is to regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps.
MOTORSPORTS
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Dog Treats Going Moldy Is a Good Thing. No, Really!

You might not think of mold as a good sign, but if your dog’s treats eventually grow mold, then it means you’re feeding your pup natural, preservative-free goodies that will help them enjoy a happy and active life. Finding a loaf of moldy bread in your pantry might...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy