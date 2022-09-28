Read full article on original website
Related
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
I’m an Aldi super fan – the fall finds to buy for as low as $3 and three items to avoid
AN ALDI fan is sharing her favorite fall items to pick up the next time you're in the store. Sarah from AldiAllTheTime on TikTok has been documenting all the new fall items that she's been able to snag. Through her many shopping trips, she's been able to try tons of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk
Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp
With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
Grocery store employees toss food behind shelves to rot: 'Where did all these fruit flies come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was working at the local grocery store when I noticed something strange: there were fruit flies everywhere. I asked one of my coworkers what was going on, and she told me they had been having a problem with food waste.
Kellogg's Wants to Give You $5,000 and a Year's Supply of Cereal
Kellogg's wants to see you incorporate breakfast into your weekly dinner rotation, and they're giving five families the chance to make it happen on the regular with weekly giveaways through Sept. 26—AKA National Breakfast Day. All you have to do to enter is share how you and your family...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I've been using a food-waste app to snap up free food, including coffee-shop salads, cookies, and meat from grocery stores
Olio users also give away clothes, books, and homeware on the food-waste app. There's only one rule: everything must be free.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
TreeHouse Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing Due to Undeclared Wheat and Soy
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Allergen/Wheat and Soy. Company Name:. TreeHouse...
Savvy mother-of-11 reveals how she feeds her entire family for less than £4 per meal by sticking to supermarket essentials range and homemade meals
A savvy mother-of-11 has claimed that she's slashed her food bill in half by sticking to a supermarket essentials range and homemade meals - and now feeds her entire family for less than £4 per meal. Michelle Bannon was stunned when she managed to reduce her monthly £1,000 food...
Citrus County Chronicle
Regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps on a sunny windowsill
Gardening naturally lends itself to reusing and recycling -- just think about compost and last year’s seed trays. So if there’s a way to reduce trash while saving money on produce, you can count me in. And one of my favorite ways to do both is to regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Dog Treats Going Moldy Is a Good Thing. No, Really!
You might not think of mold as a good sign, but if your dog’s treats eventually grow mold, then it means you’re feeding your pup natural, preservative-free goodies that will help them enjoy a happy and active life. Finding a loaf of moldy bread in your pantry might...
PETS・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco, Lidl and Aldi issue urgent warning for beer, tartare sauce desserts and more
UK supermarket giants including Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Spar have issued urgent product recalls because of safety concerns. It comes after The Food Standards Agency warned people to avoid and return food items that are potentially unsafe. Some of the products recalled have ingredients not declared on their labels, including...
Comments / 0