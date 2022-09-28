ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Murray, Tavares & Muzzin

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report that David Kampf has returned to training camp after missing a few days for personal reasons. Second, I’ll look forward to seeing goalie Matt Murray in the net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Third and...
Flyers fall short in preseason tilt against Buffalo, 2-1

A 2-1 loss isn’t exactly ‘The Good Place,’ but it wasn’t all bad. It’s the preseason for everyone, right?. John Tortorella had another bird’s eye view of a young lineup assembled by Chuck Fletcher with Ian Laperriere as the bench boss. Some of the same chemistry reappeared from the 2-1 victory versus the Boston Bruins. Another line assembled by Fletcher worked, including James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Frost, and Travis Konecny.
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Prospect Lucas Rousek Shines In Early Preseason

The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22

The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
Caps Continue Preseason in Philly

Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
