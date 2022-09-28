Read full article on original website
Related
Sabres player Tage Thompson buys Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhouse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has sold his Waterfront Village townhouse to a current member of the team for $1.05 million. Sabres center Tage Thompson, and his wife, Rachel, paid $1,050,000 for Eichel’s 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhome at 29 Ojibwa Circle, according to Sept. 27 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Murray, Tavares & Muzzin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report that David Kampf has returned to training camp after missing a few days for personal reasons. Second, I’ll look forward to seeing goalie Matt Murray in the net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Third and...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Flyers fall short in preseason tilt against Buffalo, 2-1
A 2-1 loss isn’t exactly ‘The Good Place,’ but it wasn’t all bad. It’s the preseason for everyone, right?. John Tortorella had another bird’s eye view of a young lineup assembled by Chuck Fletcher with Ian Laperriere as the bench boss. Some of the same chemistry reappeared from the 2-1 victory versus the Boston Bruins. Another line assembled by Fletcher worked, including James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Frost, and Travis Konecny.
Sabres' Comrie looking to make his mark in the goaltending competition.
Comrie has bounced around from city to city in his hockey career, so he knows what it’s like to try to integrate into a new city. The goaltender said he’s enjoyed hanging out in Buffalo so far,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS RELEASE FIRST EPISODE OF ALL-ACCESS DOCU-SERIES AND IT IS EXCELLENT
The Philadelphia Flyers just released episode one of a full-access, behind the scenes docu-series, and it is both well-done and entertaining. The series will document the club's first training camp under head coach John Tortorella, who is hammering the mantra of 'setting the standard.'. More teams should do series like...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Prospect Lucas Rousek Shines In Early Preseason
The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22
The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
NHL
Caps Continue Preseason in Philly
Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dolphins will make NFL playoffs if they do this | Schad
Our complete coverage of Thursday night's Dolphins at Bengals game can be found at The Palm Beach Post's Dolphins web page. You should find Takeaways from Joe Schad as well as a column from Hal Habib. ...
Comments / 0