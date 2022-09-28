Read full article on original website
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Pelicans’ Nance Reacts to Zion Williamson’s Play During Scrimmage
The New Orleans veteran was impressed with the young star as he returns from injury.
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants
There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
LeBron James’ necklace at Lakers media day is straight fire
LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting. If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’...
LeBron James’ Favorite Player Growing Up May Surprise You
LeBron went off the board with his pick. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back at training camp where they are looking to improve upon their disastrous campaign from last season. As we have already reported, all of the Lakers’ players seem to be in good spirits, and they even engaged in a three-point contest which is certainly going to improve everyone’s percentages over the long haul.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News
The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Thibs’ Passing Bigs: Comparing Isaiah Hartenstein’s Role in Knicks’ Offense to Joakim Noah
The skill set Isaiah Hartenstein has on offense is reminiscent of another big man Tom Thibodeau used to coach: Joakim Noah. Let’s explore that comparison and what it means for the Knicks. As we approach the opening of the New York Knicks’ 2022-23 regular season, few pieces seem to...
Lakers’ free-agent wish list for 2023 is revealed (and it’s interesting)
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to pull off a Russell Westbrook trade before the 2022-23 season begins and there seem to be two driving factors as to why that is the case. First, the team was hesitant to trade both the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, although they were willing to do so for certain stars.
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies
The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation
The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
Grizzlies unveil new seating level in FedExForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced a newly renovated space at the FedExForum. The space called “Big River Steel Edge” can be found between sections 201-232, and features 34 TVs, and a bar and grill for visitors, according to a press release. Big River Steel Edge...
‘We’re going to be unbeatable’: Doc Rivers’ epic post-practice chat with James Harden will fire up Sixers fans
The Philadelphia 76ers are going through training camp ahead of a championship-or-bust season. As the Sixers prepare for the 2022-23 campaign at The Citadel in South Carolina, Doc Rivers is looking to build a champion with Joel Embiid and James Harden leading the way. During practice, Rivers took Harden aside...
‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT
Dwyane Wade has stepped down from his post as a co-host on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA show. The folks over at Turner have found an able replacement for the Hall of Fame shooting guard, though, and it comes in the form of Jamal Crawford. Wade had nothing but love for Crawford as news broke about […] The post ‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
