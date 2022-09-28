ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp

The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants

There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Steven Adams
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James’ Favorite Player Growing Up May Surprise You

LeBron went off the board with his pick. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back at training camp where they are looking to improve upon their disastrous campaign from last season. As we have already reported, all of the Lakers’ players seem to be in good spirits, and they even engaged in a three-point contest which is certainly going to improve everyone’s percentages over the long haul.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Western Conference
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies

The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Daily Mail

A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation

The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Grizzlies unveil new seating level in FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced a newly renovated space at the FedExForum. The space called “Big River Steel Edge” can be found between sections 201-232, and features 34 TVs, and a bar and grill for visitors, according to a press release. Big River Steel Edge...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT

Dwyane Wade has stepped down from his post as a co-host on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA show. The folks over at Turner have found an able replacement for the Hall of Fame shooting guard, though, and it comes in the form of Jamal Crawford. Wade had nothing but love for Crawford as news broke about […] The post ‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy