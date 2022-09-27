Three different Jackson County Central kickers made at least one extra point in a win over Windom this past Friday. Exchange student Liath Schmitt kicked the first two extra points, then added two more later in the game. Junior Ulises Bouakham made one, as did exchange student Alvaro Gonzalez Garcia, who has handled the kicking duties the first three games.

WINDOM, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO