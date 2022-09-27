Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Boys third, girls fourth at Slayton
The Jackson County Central boys’ cross country team finished third and the JCC girls were fourth at a meet in Slayton Tuesday. The meet was the first for the Huskies since competing in Luverne Sept. 10. Evan Paplow led the JCC boys, finishing fourth in 16 minutes, 59 seconds....
Trio of kickers score in win over Windom
Three different Jackson County Central kickers made at least one extra point in a win over Windom this past Friday. Exchange student Liath Schmitt kicked the first two extra points, then added two more later in the game. Junior Ulises Bouakham made one, as did exchange student Alvaro Gonzalez Garcia, who has handled the kicking duties the first three games.
Sheriff’s report 9-29-22
A deputy found an abandoned bicycle in Jackson. It was taken for safekeeping until the owner can be located. A deputy responded to a minor accident in Alpha. An injured bald eagle was found near a driveway in Heron Lake Township. The eagle was transported to the sheriff’s office temporarily and was later transported to the Minnesota Raptor Center for medical care.
Editorial: Let’s do our part to ensure a safe harvest season
Corn and beans are turning quickly, and Jackson County roadways are on the verge of being filled with combines headed to and from the fields, gravity wagons brimming with crops and tractors lugging around tillage equipment. Let’s make sure those of us sharing the roadway with these large and bulky...
