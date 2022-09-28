ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
elaccampusnews.com

Academic Senate aims to reassign catalogs

Academic Senate President Jeffrey Hernandez implored President Alberto Román to reassign catalog responsibilities to Dean Kerrin McMahan instead of Dean Djuradj Babic in an email sent September 14. Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean McMahan oversees East Los Angeles College’s curriculum, while Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean and Director of...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment

Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
localocnews.com

O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash

The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occidental College#Elac#Fullerton College#Linus College#The Transfer Center#The Pathway To Law School#Csuf Britney Lynch#Uc Tag#California Community
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash

A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
elaccampusnews.com

Women’s center warns of the dangers of stalking

East Los Angeles Women’s Center advocate, Gabby Orozco, taught students that stalking is a behavior in which a victim has their safety (or their family’s safety) threatened when they are willfully and maliciously followed or harassed. East Los Angeles College Student Health Center partnered with ELAWC last Thursday...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Free disposal day at Lancaster Landfill Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture...
LANCASTER, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy