ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox shut down SS Tim Anderson for season

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MqG2_0iD4nxpX00
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The White Sox are shutting down star shortstop Tim Anderson for the season, acting manager Miguel Cairo informed reporters, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Anderson hasn’t played since August 9, when he suffered a tendon injury in his left middle finger that required surgical repair.

Chicago had held out hope for the former batting champion to make it back as recently as last week, but the team’s ongoing free fall changed the equation. The Sox were within a game-and-a-half in the AL Central race as recently as Sept. 10, but they’ve gone 4-10 since that point to end any hope they had of a playoff berth. A sweep at the hands of the Guardians last week sewed up the division for Cleveland. The White Sox are still mathematically alive in the wild-card race, but they could be officially eliminated as soon as Wednesday.

As they’re now playing out the string, there’s little incentive for the White Sox to push Anderson back onto the field. Veteran Elvis Andrus, who signed for the stretch run a couple of days after being released by the A’s in mid-August, will finish the year as the shortstop. Andrus is headed for free agency at season’s end, and it seems likely he’ll depart in search of a clearer path to playing time elsewhere this winter.

Anderson finishes the season with a .301/.339/.395 line across 351 plate appearances. That’s still above-average production, but it was the two-time All-Star’s least valuable campaign since 2018. After some offensive inconsistency early in his career, Anderson broke out as one of the game’s top shortstops with a .335/.357/.508 showing in 2019. He’s remained at that level the past few years, consistently hitting above .300 while rating as a solid defender and high-end baserunner.

The 2022 campaign is the final guaranteed year on the contract extension Anderson inked back in 2017. The Sox can keep him around for another two seasons via eminently affordable club options, though. They’re certain to bring him back for $12.5M next year in lieu of a $1M buyout, and they hold a $14M option on his services for 2024.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Esteban Quiroz; Designate Frank Schwindel, Sean Newcomb

The Cubs are making a batch of roster moves prior to today’s game, per reporter Mark Gonzales. Right-hander Adbert Alzolay has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list while infielder Esteban Quiroz has had his contract selected. In corresponding moves, outfielder Seiya Suzuki was placed on the paternity list while left-hander Sean Newcomb and first baseman Frank Schwindel were designated for assignment.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Outright Johan Camargo

The Phillies announced this evening that infielder Johan Camargo cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The switch-hitter was designated for assignment over the weekend. Camargo signed a $1.4MM free agent deal with the Phils over the winter after being cut loose by the Braves. It marked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox

CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More

Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies OF Kris Bryant won't play again in 2022

It wasn’t looking likely that Kris Bryant would get back onto the field before the season was over, and the Rockies slugger confirmed to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding that his 2022 season is indeed done. Bryant’s first season in Colorado concludes with only 42 games played, and a .306/.376/.475 slash line over 181 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Luis Robert: White Sox '100 Percent' Need to Re-Sign Jose Abreu

Should the Chicago White Sox bring back Jose Abreu in 2023? It's been a hot topic among fans, media, and now players. When pressed on the subject Wednesday, outfielder Luis Robert gave a resounding answer. The White Sox are in a tough position when it comes to Abreu. The veteran...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Elvis Andrus
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets' Starling Marte to 'continue baseball activities as tolerated'

The Mets issued an official statement on Starling Marte’s fractured right middle finger, saying that a recent CT scan “showed improved healing,” and that the center fielder “will continue baseball activities as tolerated.” This counts as good news, considering that Marte had to halt his first try at baseball activities last week, due to continued discomfort in his finger. Marte hasn’t played since his finger was hit by a Mitch Keller pitch on Sept. 6.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves place righty Spencer Strider on 15-day IL with strained oblique

The Atlanta Braves announced they have placed starting pitcher Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL with a strained left oblique muscle, backdated to September 21. Right-hander Alan Rangel will be recalled in a corresponding move. The Braves have also reinstated Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day IL and have optioned infielder Rylan Bannon to Triple-A Gwinnett.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Select Shelby Miller

12:23pm: The Giants formally announced that Miller has been selected from Sacramento and Waites has been optioned there in his place. 12:21pm: The Giants are selecting the contract of veteran right-hander Shelby Miller from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday’s game against the Rockies. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted earlier that Miller was in the clubhouse, and Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic now adds that Miller has been informed he’ll be active for today’s game (and not simply on the taxi squad). The Giants designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment yesterday, so they already have an open spot on the 40-man. Slusser adds that righty Cole Waites looks to have been optioned to Sacramento to open a spot for Miller on the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

An outlook on the Miami Marlins' payroll

The Marlins are consistently among Major League Baseball’s lower spenders, and it doesn’t seem they’re in for major changes in that regard this offseason. As part of a wider-ranging feature on the state of the franchise, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that owner Bruce Sherman is “open to increasing (payroll) somewhat this offseason.” Nevertheless, Jackson notes that the organization has shied away from making any public commitments to spending in the $90M–$100M range.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox#The Chicago Sun Times#Al Central#Guardians
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants designate OF Lewis Brinson for assignment

The Giants have designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment, Maria Guardado of MLB.com was among those to relay. San Francisco also optioned righty Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento. The moves clear active roster space for reliever Jharel Cotton, who has reported to the team after being claimed off waivers a few days ago, and infielder Jason Vosler, who has been recalled. Brinson is out of minor league option years, so he had to stick on the MLB roster or be designated for assignment. The Giants 40-man roster tally dips to 39.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Previewing the 2022-23 free-agent class: First basemen

As the offseason approaches, MLBTR is taking a position-by-position look at the upcoming free agent class. Today, we’ll focus on first base, a group with a few well-regarded veterans coming off quality seasons at the top. Top of the Class. José Abreu (36*) Abreu is coming off arguably...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Outright Willie Calhoun

The Giants have outrighted outfielder Willie Calhoun to Triple-A Sacramento, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Calhoun was designated for assignment on Sunday. Calhoun, 27, was once a highly-touted prospect of the Dodgers, cracking Baseball America’s top 100 in 2017. It was that year that the Dodgers traded him to the Rangers as the headliner of the deal that brought Yu Darvish to Los Angeles. However, a combination of injuries, underperformance and optional assignments have prevented Calhoun from establishing himself at the major league level. He’s only played more than half of an MLB season once, just barely reaching that threshold by getting into 83 games in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians Designate Ernie Clement, Select Will Brennan

The Guardians announced a series of roster moves prior to today’s game, recalling infielder Gabriel Arias and selecting outfielder Will Brennan. In corresponding moves, outfielder Richie Palacios was optioned while infielder Ernie Clement was designated for assignment. Clement, 26, was first added to Cleveland’s 40-man roster in November of...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers interested in C Kevin Plawecki after release from Red Sox

The Red Sox have released catcher Kevin Plawecki, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Plawecki had been designated for assignment on Friday. Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports on Twitter that the backstop will be signing with a new team “imminently.” Robert Murray of FanSided reports that the Rangers are expressing “serious interest” in signing Plawecki.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy