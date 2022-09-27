Someone commented on LinkedIn that the next big thing web3 startups need to focus on is creating a “minimum viable community” and it just triggered me the wrong way. I keep seeing people using this word like a child uttering a swear word for the first time and the parents hastily trying to stop it. Only their behavior delights the sprog and so they repeat it over and over, getting louder and louder, all the while everyone around them standing laughing as the parents crawl into a hole and die.

