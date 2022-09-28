Read full article on original website
‘Historic storm’: floods strand Florida residents as Hurricane Ian heads to South Carolina – live
Emergency crews race to reach stranded Florida residents as Ian leaves behind deadly floodwaters, downed power lines and widespread damage. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Flagler Beach pier on the east coast of Florida has sustained significant damage as Hurricane Ian whipped up waves that broke off a large portion of the wooden structure. Locals captured video and photos of the destruction Thursday afternoon as waters rose and crashed onto the pier, leaving debris on the shoreline. Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX Thursday that he didn’t believe the pier — which was damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, as well as Hurricane Matthew in 2016 — would survive the storm’s impact. Authorities advised residents to avoid the pier over safety concerns.
Weightlifting could help ward off an early death, study suggests
Weightlifting can almost halve older people’s risk of premature death, according to new research.Muscle strengthening workouts protect against almost every life-threatening illness, the study found.It makes the body leaner and can also improve mental wellbeing. Gyms are very sociable, another factor linked with a longer, healthier life, according to researchers.The best results were seen in those who combined lifting weights with aerobic exercise and the associations were strongest in women.Corresponding author Dr Jessica Gorzelitz, of the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, said: “Our finding that mortality risk appeared to be lowest for those who participated in both types of...
Snacking on Walnuts May Help Add Years to Your Life: Study
Snacking on walnuts instead of biscuits or sweets may add years to your life, according to research. A handful of nuts a day reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other life-threatening conditions linked to obesity. The superfood is packed with chemicals that protect DNA by destroying reactive molecules,...
Capito, Fox News’ Perino visit Morgantown for Girls Rise Up events
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., welcomed Fox News Channel’s Dana Perino to West Virginia this week for events associated with the senator’s Girls Rise Up program. The senator and Perino held events Monday at Suncrest Elementary School and West Virginia University’s Reed College...
Jones Act provides jobs for Puerto Ricans | Opinion
The Miami Herald’s Sept. 29 report “U.S. issues ‘targeted and temporary’ Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona,” on the waiver of the domestic shipping law to allow the foreign-flagged tanker delivery of diesel fuel to Puerto Rico, included this disturbing quote from Roberto González Nieves, the Archbishop of San Juan’s Roman Catholic Church: “The Jones Act should be repealed — it is immoral.”
Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat
Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
Can Eating Nuts Cause Heartburn?
In general, nuts are regarded as a healthy snack that can be good for your heart (via Mayo Clinic). Research has shown that nuts may reduce your risk of blood clots, lower the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and artery-clogging triglycerides, and decrease your risk for high blood pressure.
How does obesity affect pregnancy?
There are a variety of questions to consider while family planning: Are we financially prepared? How will this impact our careers? What are our options for childcare?. Another key factor to consider is physical health, specifically for obese women planning to become pregnant. This is especially relevant as obesity rates...
Why Doctors Feel New Federal Weight Loss Guidance Might Hurt Women More Than It Helps
Stepping on the scale at the doctor's office can be stressful for some. If you have a history of disordered eating, experience weight stigma, or have anxiety around body image, talking about your weight at doctor's appointments can be triggering and unhelpful. Now, new guidance from the federally funded Women's Preventive Services Initiative recommends that doctors counsel women between the ages of 40 and 60 on their body size. The goal is to reduce their risk of obesity and related health conditions (via Annals of Internal Medicine).
Adenovirus-36 Induces Fat Gain and Makes the Body Hold Onto It
On the infectious etiology of obesity. “I remember giving a talk at a conference where I presented 15 different studies in which Ad-36 either caused or was correlated to fatness. At the end of it, a good friend said to me, ‘I just don’t believe it.’ He didn’t give a reason; he just didn’t believe it. People are really stuck on eating and exercise as the only contributors to fatness. But there is more to it,” Richard Atkinson, M.D., emeritus professor of medicine and nutrition at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, said in 2016.
Some people lose a few inches in height as they age
If you have noticed that someone who once towered over you, seems to be shorter, it's not your imagination. Numerous studies indicate that people really do lose height as they age. According to Harvard Medical School, adults begin losing bone density around the age of 40. There is also a thinning of the gel-like substance that separates each vertebra, which causes bones to dry out and become brittle. This spine deterioration is compounded by muscle loss is what causes some adults to seem hunched over. You may also have noticed adults who seem taller as they age which is why there should be no cause for alarm. There are steps you can take to ensure your bones are healthy and prevent unnecessary shrinkage in your height.
Deadline to register for 20th anniversary SMART529 sweepstakes is Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been 20 years since the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office launched the SMART529 College Savings Plan. To mark the milestone, state Treasurer Riley Moore’s Office has launched a special 20th anniversary sweepstakes that will award three children under the age of 14 each with a $20,000 scholarship.
