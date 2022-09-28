If you have noticed that someone who once towered over you, seems to be shorter, it's not your imagination. Numerous studies indicate that people really do lose height as they age. According to Harvard Medical School, adults begin losing bone density around the age of 40. There is also a thinning of the gel-like substance that separates each vertebra, which causes bones to dry out and become brittle. This spine deterioration is compounded by muscle loss is what causes some adults to seem hunched over. You may also have noticed adults who seem taller as they age which is why there should be no cause for alarm. There are steps you can take to ensure your bones are healthy and prevent unnecessary shrinkage in your height.

8 DAYS AGO