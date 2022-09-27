Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
Death notices for Sept. 24-25
Delinda Redding, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Michael Brokaw, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Clayton Dynes, age 64, a resident of...
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
kclu.org
Hang 10, dudes! Surfing legend's life to be highlighted at South Coast events
He's a big wave surfing legend. Now, the life and career of Laird Hamilton is going to be celebrated with two events on the South Coast. Hamilton is known as a rebel in the surfing world. He’s tackled some of the world’s most challenging, and dangerous surf spots.
Marian Regional Medical Center verified as Level II Trauma Center
Marian Regional Medical Center was verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) on Wednesday. The post Marian Regional Medical Center verified as Level II Trauma Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18
On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area
NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Café Stella Announced a Closing Date
••• Don’t be fooled by the name: Validation Ale is more than just a beer hall, with a robust menu of food. With those big windows and doors open, it makes a delightful place for lunch—and on the weekday I went, it was nice and quiet. The more people in your party, the easier you’ll find it to justify the totchos (above).
santabarbarawedding.com
Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara
Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
Lompoc Record
More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria
Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
Carpinteria power pole crash sends driver and child to Cottage hospital
A driver and a child passenger were taken to Cottage hospital after a Carpinteria crash Wednesday morning. The vehicle hit a power pole. The post Carpinteria power pole crash sends driver and child to Cottage hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause
The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
Can Solvang overcome 'Danish Mafia' to become the next Carmel?
The Central Coast town Solvang built its signature faux-traditional Danish village in the 1940s and the townspeople are plotting a revamp. A new generation of world-class chefs, barkeeps and merchants is making steady gains to revitalize Solvang. Yet they’re discovering that changing a beloved place’s carefully orchestrated image — transforming Solvang from a spot to roll in on a tour bus and grab a mini Danish flag into a true destination — is a heady task. One bar owner called it a bureaucratic nightmare and described to SFGATE the cohort who is resisting any change. “All they seem to care about is their bakeries. We call it the Danish Mafia and it’s true. It’s well known that’s what’s happening. A small group of people made decisions for everyone.”
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
Santa Barbara Independent
How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?
In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
Defense Rests Case in Kristin Smart Trial
SAN LUIS OBISPO — After over two months of testimony, the defense rested its case in the Kristin Smart murder trial. The prosecution began the trial on July 18 and rested its case last just last week — now, one week later, the defense concluded their side of the case on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Departments plans to collect hazardous items free of charge for local residents. The post Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Have you been following the Kristin Smart case? Share your thoughts
The Tribune wants to speak with community members who have followed the Kristin Smart case or feel connected to it.
