Please join me in welcoming author Alicia Gilliam to the blog today to talk about her Seth Browne trilogy, including the final book Impossible Refuge!. Where’s Alicia Gilliam been hiding for the last thirty years? Apparently, God had to invest a bit more time preparing this southern girl for the writing business. She had been using her skills and talents in behind-the-scene jobs only pastor’s wives could understand. Her life was an adventure of epic proportions—without the exotic setting, adoring fans, or sensational income. Then we had a pandemic lockdown, and it was the perfect opportunity for God to finally jumpstart her writing career. She’s proud to have completed the Seth Browne Trilogy in the last two years and looks forward to whatever else God decides to do with her words in the future.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO