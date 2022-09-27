Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Ging, Actor in ‘The A-Team’ and Clint Eastwood Films, Dead at 90
Jack Ging, a famed character actor best recognized for roles opposite Clint Eastwood and as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on the classic TV series The A-Team, passed away Friday. He was 90 years old. Ging passed away peacefully in his home in La Quinta, California due to natural...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Lifetime’s New Movie ‘House of Chains’ Is Inspired By a Disturbing True Story
Lifetime's new 'ripped from the headlines' movie 'House of Chains' is inspired by the story of the Turpin family. It premieres September 10.
RELATED PEOPLE
readingismysuperpower.org
Author Interview (and a Giveaway!): Alicia Gilliam & the Seth Browne trilogy
Please join me in welcoming author Alicia Gilliam to the blog today to talk about her Seth Browne trilogy, including the final book Impossible Refuge!. Where’s Alicia Gilliam been hiding for the last thirty years? Apparently, God had to invest a bit more time preparing this southern girl for the writing business. She had been using her skills and talents in behind-the-scene jobs only pastor’s wives could understand. Her life was an adventure of epic proportions—without the exotic setting, adoring fans, or sensational income. Then we had a pandemic lockdown, and it was the perfect opportunity for God to finally jumpstart her writing career. She’s proud to have completed the Seth Browne Trilogy in the last two years and looks forward to whatever else God decides to do with her words in the future.
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest with John Irving and Jason Reynolds on Oct. 13
NEW YORK - Publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for it's fall AuthorFest, which brings conversations with celebrated authors to book festivals nationwide. Bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds will participate in a conversation moderated by Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. Irving has just written "The Last Chairlift," his first novel in seven years. The author's previous works include "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules." Reynolds is the author of "Ain't Burned All the Bright," a unique mash-up of text and art for teens. Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com. AuthorFest events are staged seasonally.
Laura Poitras Slams Hillary Clinton’s Film Festival Appearances, Accuses Former Secretary of State of “Engaging in a Kind of Whitewashing”
Hillary Clinton’s fall festival tour generated plenty of bemusement and column inches, and those appearances have now come under fire from Venice’s latest Golden Lion winner. Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival, Laura Poitras — whose new doc, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, took home Venice’s top prize — said it was “alarming to see some of the most powerful people in the world, such as Hillary Clinton, walking the red carpet at Venice and at TIFF, and saying nothing about journalism,” a statement that prompted applause from the audience. More from The Hollywood ReporterIrene Papas, Greek Actress Who...
Malala in Talks With Adam McKay’s Hyperobject to Produce Novel Adaptation ‘Disorientation’ for Apple TV+
Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai and her production banner Extracurricular is in talks with Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries to team on producing a film adaptation of the novel “Disorientation” for Apple TV+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film would be part of Yousafzai’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
crimereads.com
On Theda Bara and the Origins of the Vamp
Rudyard Kipling brought sex to the movies. The author of “Gunga Din,” “The Man Who Would Be King” and “The Jungle Book” didn’t intend to do it, but he certainly bears some responsibility for the morass of cinematic depravity in which we so happily wallow today. However inadvertent his contribution, he helped create the screen’s first seductress, a woman as “wicked as fresh red paint.”
"The War Of The Worlds": At The Movies, On Radio, And On TV
Before it was remade as a television mini-series, and a 2005 feature film starring Tom Cruise, The War of the Worlds, first became a hit in 1953 on the big screen with the original sci-fi motion picture starring Gene Berry and Anne Robinson.
Comments / 0