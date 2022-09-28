Read full article on original website
Related
palyvoice.com
Amid rally scalebacks, students enjoy Spirit Week on the Quad
At the second of an exciting two days of best-dressed Spirit Week events on the Quad during brunch, Palo Alto High School students continue to show off their Paly pride and dress up. This best-dressed Quad activity came as a replacement for the spirit rallies, in a last-minute decision by...
palyvoice.com
Principal announces sports regulations
According to a school-wide video presentation during PRIME today, the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League is requiring the Associated Student Body to draft a plan to promote sportsmanship among students, which the league will then approve. Additionally, if any poor sportsmanship occurs at future games this year, SCVAL will consider...
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us
German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
These Santa Clara Men's Cross County team pictures are everything you need
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - When runners join the Santa Clara Cross Country team they know they’re getting themselves into miles and miles of running. What incoming freshmen may not know is they’re automatically signing up for an added responsibility. Almost the entire team grew out their hair, facial...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
Hayward putting on mariachi festival for Hispanic Heritage Month
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Hayward and community groups will be putting on a mariachi festival “in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico’s Independence Day,” downtown Friday, according to a press release. The press release asks people to “Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to move your feet to mariachi […]
Late Night At The De Young Features DJs, Dancing, And Art October 6th
SF’s de Young Museum is hosting a new after-hours party called, Late Night on October 6th from 9 pm-12 am. The event will feature musical performances from Madame Gandhi, and DJ sets from Angel + Dren and DJ Christie in addition to an open bar, dancing, and other treats. A ticket to Late Night gives you full access to all the offerings of the night including an open bar, food, pop-up activations, musical performances, and admission to Ramses the Great and Gold of the Pharaohs, Faith Ringgold: American People, and permanent-collection galleries. You’ll also be able to enjoy an aura reading station, photo booths, and a special dessert lounge. The desserts come from Grand Opening, a pop-up bakery from celebrated SF pasty chef Melissa Chou, who does regular pop-ups at famed Chinatown restaurant, Mister Jiu’s. The evening’s headliner, Madame Gandhi, was one of Forbes “30 Under 30” musical artists and has performed alongside acts such as Krewella, Lizzo, and Kehlani. She’s known for her uplifting, percussive electronic sound and fourth-wave perspective on gender liberation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tens of thousands of soccer fans to flock to Levi’s Stadium
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s Tuesday night football at Levi’s Stadium — but it won’t involve the Niners or any American football team for that matter. The world calls it football; we call it soccer. The Mexican Men’s National Soccer Team will be facing the Colombian National Soccer Team at 7 p.m. tonight, and […]
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
californiaglobe.com
Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population
Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
bayareaparent.com
Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022
If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
Eater
2 Stylish LA-Based Restaurants Are Coming to Silicon Valley Next Year
Silicon Valley residents are getting a duo of new restaurants from experienced Los Angeles-based hospitality firm Innovative Dining Group next year. The restaurant company behind brands including Sushi Roku, Katana, and BOA Steakhouse plans to expand north with two new restaurants in Palo Alto. The first will be a seventh...
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
San Jose middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate communications with student
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A teacher at a middle school in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications via social media with a student, police said Thursday. Trae Devonte Owens, 29, a teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School, is accused of communications over three weeks with a female student […]
East San Jose school nets millions from state
An East San Jose school is receiving millions in state funding for early learning education, which officials say will provide crucial support for students, especially those from communities of color. The Cesar Chavez Early Learning Center is getting $7 million through the California Department of Education’s State Preschool program. The...
Comments / 0