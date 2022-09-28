Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capito, Manchin Announce $5.3 Million to Support Business Growth and Job Creation in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $5.3 million in grants to West Virginia communities to spur economic development. This funding was awarded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), and will support water and sewer system upgrades in Berkeley Springs, and sewer system upgrades in Williamson.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Manchin slams Kamala Harris: 'Dead wrong' on border security claim
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III broke with much of his party on Tuesday to declare Vice President Kamala Harris' statement that the Mexican border is secure to be "dead wrong." Harris told NBC over the weekend that "the border is secure" and that such security is a priority...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
‘Historic storm’: floods strand Florida residents as Hurricane Ian heads to South Carolina – live
Emergency crews race to reach stranded Florida residents as Ian leaves behind deadly floodwaters, downed power lines and widespread damage. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Flagler Beach pier on the east coast of Florida has sustained significant damage as Hurricane Ian whipped up waves that broke off a large portion of the wooden structure. Locals captured video and photos of the destruction Thursday afternoon as waters rose and crashed onto the pier, leaving debris on the shoreline. Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX Thursday that he didn’t believe the pier — which was damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, as well as Hurricane Matthew in 2016 — would survive the storm’s impact. Authorities advised residents to avoid the pier over safety concerns.
Joe Manchin Suffers Big Loss After Senators Tank His Pipeline Plan
Republicans took their revenge on Democrat Manchin over his vote last month for Democrats' big climate and health law, the Inflation Reduction Act.
West Virginia Pipeline bill fails to proceed in US Senate
WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate was set to vote Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2022, on a motion that could have spelled “the beginning of the end” for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia. However, within an hour of when the vote was set to begin, U.S. Senator Manchin (D-WV) […]
White House hits GOP over removal of Manchin permitting reform
The White House on Tuesday said it supported Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to have permitting reform language removed from a stopgap government funding bill, blaming Republicans for opposing the plan. “We support Senator Manchin’s decision not to press for a floor vote given the misguided Republican decision to...
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Prediction time: Joe Manchin’s crystal ball says Democrats keep the Senate in November — and even pick up a seat. It’s just might not be the one most Democrats think. As the West Virginia Democrat left the Capitol Thursday for recess, he said he foresees a 51-49 Democratic majority next year. And though he held outsized leverage in the 50-50 Senate, he does not want to again: “I just hope it’s not 50-50, that’s all.”
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week — a […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
US Senate committee reports bill changing Electoral Count Act
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday overwhelming voted to send an elections-related measure to the full chamber with an endorsement from the chamber’s top Republican. The Senate Rules and Administration Committee voted 14-1 to report the Electoral Count Reform Act and the Presidential Transition Improvement...
Manchin’s Miscalculation
Joe Manchin took a chance. He signed off on the partisan Inflation Reduction Act, and even appeared with President Joe Biden at the bill signing ceremony, knowing it would cause heartburn among Republicans and many of his constituents. However, Manchin had an ace in the hole, or at least he...
Jones Act provides jobs for Puerto Ricans | Opinion
The Miami Herald’s Sept. 29 report “U.S. issues ‘targeted and temporary’ Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona,” on the waiver of the domestic shipping law to allow the foreign-flagged tanker delivery of diesel fuel to Puerto Rico, included this disturbing quote from Roberto González Nieves, the Archbishop of San Juan’s Roman Catholic Church: “The Jones Act should be repealed — it is immoral.”
Rep. Demings uses Hurricane Ian to tout Inflation Reduction Act’s climate provisions: ‘So glad’ it passed
Florida Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings praised the Inflation Reduction Act for combating climate change during an MSNBC appearance discussing Hurricane Ian.
