Morgantown, WV

Capito, Manchin Announce $5.3 Million to Support Business Growth and Job Creation in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $5.3 million in grants to West Virginia communities to spur economic development. This funding was awarded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), and will support water and sewer system upgrades in Berkeley Springs, and sewer system upgrades in Williamson.
