6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now
Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)
Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'
Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
Netflix has dropped its lawsuit against the creators of the unofficial 'Bridgerton' musical, reports say
The streaming giant did not say why it had ended legal action against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear after suing them in July, Deadline reported.
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
Dahmer: Netflix removes LGBTQ tag from serial killer series following online backlash
Netflix has removed a tag catagorising its new series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as LGBTQ following an online backlash.The drama series focuses on the real life case of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, portrayed by Evan Peters.Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was arrested in 1991 and was murdered in prison three years later.It has been speculated that the reason the series was initially marked “LGBTQ” was that many of Dahmer’s victims were LGBTQ, or because of Dahmer’s own sexuality. The reason remains unconfirmed by Netflix.Prior to the tag’s removal,...
Jeffrey Dahmer series smashes Netflix records with biggest ever opening week for a new show
Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer biopic series has had the best opening week of any new TV show on the streamer.Created by Ryan Murphy, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars American Horror Story’s Evan Peters as the notorious mass murderer and cannibal.The true-crime show has been met with controversy, with many Netflix viewers admitting to finding the series’ gruesome murder scenes too much to handle.A relative of one of Dahmer’s victims also accused the series of “retraumatising” their family with the show.However, Netflix viewers still flocked to watch Dahmer, with the show being streamed for 196.2 million hours in...
Netflix made this change after a huge backlash in response to the #1 show in the US
After signing him up to a $300 million deal that produced a string of duds so far, Netflix appears to finally have a Ryan Murphy hit on its hands. The #1 Netflix series in the US at the moment, after its debut on the streamer on September 21, is the awkwardly titled Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which revisits the crimes and victims of the titular serial killer.
Time Out Global
Netflix has confirmed the return date for ‘The Crown’
Roll out the red carpet and practice your curtsy, the return date for The Crown has finally been confirmed. The fifth season of the period drama will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. As is now tradition with The Crown, an all-new cast will take over the royal roles...
Marvel’s Armor Wars is now a movie, not a Disney Plus show
Marvel is turning many of its projects that once would have been movies into TV shows, but one of the studio’s upcoming shows is now being redeveloped as a movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim that Marvel has scrapped the Armors Wars series in favor of an Armor Wars movie. Don Cheadle is still the star of the project, and head writer Yassir Lester will now write one long script instead of six episodes.
41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend
Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:
Netflix Acquires Team Downey’s Robert Downey Sr. Documentary ‘Sr.’ With Plans for an Oscar Push This Season (Exclusive)
Sr., a documentary feature about the maverick independent filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. that was directed by Chris Smith (Fyre) and counts Robert Downey Jr. among its producers, has been acquired by Netflix and will receive a full-fledged Oscar push from the streamer this season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Downey Jr., who attended the film’s world premiere earlier this month at the Telluride Film Festival (where THR reviewed it as “unique and affecting”), intends to hit the campaign trail on behalf of the project about his father (who died at 85 in July 2021), which will drop on the streamer before...
