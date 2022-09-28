Read full article on original website
Related
LIVE UPDATES: Florida Power and Light restores power for 1.6M customers, Biden expected in Florida Wednesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
FDLE: More than 40 deaths related to impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida confirmed
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the southwestern Florida region felt the severe impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida as they suffered storm surges, high winds, and sadly to some, even death. The Medical Examiners Commission confirmed that there are now 44 deaths in Florida relating to the...
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland Electric reports nearly 90 percent of outages restored from Hurricane Ian, with full restoration by midweek
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Electric said in its Sunday update that 7,300 customers are still without power, but 88 percent of storm-related outages are now restored from Hurricane Ian. The utility company said they are making good progress on large job sites as well. Lakeland Electric estimates the majority...
Manatee County sends resources to Myakka community after flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County response and resources have been dispatched to flooding in the Myakka City area. After Hurricane Ian's effect on the area this week, rural residences in the area were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River, Manatee County said via press release. On Saturday, rescue crews went door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboat and high-water vehicles to perform welfare checks in the area.
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
LIVE UPDATES: Manatee County Schools will be closed Monday, county administrator says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
DeSantis: Food, water being distributed in southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on recovery from Hurricane Ian on Saturday, Oct. 1 from Fort Myers. "There's going to be a lot of work to be [done] to salvage people's homes," DeSantis said as he began speaking to the southwest Florida communities, but the main points included rebuilding and recovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as
Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area
Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.
Tolls remain suspended on the Selmon Expressway
TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect tolls are still suspended. The Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority said its message about tolls being reinstated was sent in error. The Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will resume its normal operating hours at...
2 deaths reported in Sarasota County due to impacts of Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people are confirmed dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian hit Wednesday night. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said in a Facebook post on Friday morning, "We unfortunately share that our agency was notified of two deaths within unincorporated Sarasota County that appear to be related to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.'
'Our primary challenge is power': Manatee County leaders say 85.5K homes without in dark after Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County leaders have begun recovery efforts following the impacts of Hurricane Ian — one of the county's major concerns remains the lack of power. According to Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes, out of 199,000 Florida Power and Light customers, 85,500 households in...
How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
Duke Energy: More than 930K customers have power restored following Hurricane Ian's impacts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the state continue to go without power in their homes due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region. However, Duke Energy Florida said it is working to get its customer's power restored and the company has done exactly that.
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1