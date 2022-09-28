ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Manatee County, FL
Business
Sarasota County, FL
Industry
State
Florida State
Manatee County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Industry
County
Pinellas County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Business
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
City
Sarasota, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Sarasota County, FL
Business
County
Sarasota County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Pinellas County, FL
Business
Manatee County, FL
Industry
County
Hillsborough County, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County sends resources to Myakka community after flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County response and resources have been dispatched to flooding in the Myakka City area. After Hurricane Ian's effect on the area this week, rural residences in the area were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River, Manatee County said via press release. On Saturday, rescue crews went door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboat and high-water vehicles to perform welfare checks in the area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatee#Southwest Florida#Roku Devices#Hillsborough#Florida Power Light#Teco#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
10 Tampa Bay

Tolls remain suspended on the Selmon Expressway

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect tolls are still suspended. The Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority said its message about tolls being reinstated was sent in error. The Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will resume its normal operating hours at...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy