Williamsville, IL

channel1450.com

U-High Takes Girls Conference Title at Bunn, Gerongay Medals

Normal U-High won the CS8 title on Monday with a team score of 318. Inhera Gerongay of U-High medaled with a 78, Reagan Kennedy and SHG’s Addi Eades were second with 79’s, Natalie Ocheltree from U-High was fourth with an 80, Adrian Allen also from U-High was fifth with an 81, Glenwood’s Elissa Warren and SHG’s Molly Marriott tied for sixth with 82, and Rochester’s Kiley Torres, Isabel Tom, and SHG’s Izzy Hassebrock tied for with with 85.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Communities step up to support high school football player

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday.  “It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for […]
RIVERTON, IL
Herald & Review

Terrence Shannon Jr. taking leadership role with Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — With the losses of Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier, Illinois men’s basketball has been in need of some new leadership. If the first practice was any indication, it looks like Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. is stepping into that role. "Terrance stopped a play today...
NORMAL, IL
City
Williamsville, IL
City
Pleasant Plains, IL
Williamsville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Pleasant Plains, IL
Sports
WCIA

Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian.   “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz.  Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm.   […]
DECATUR, IL
channel1450.com

Third Annual Fill the Trailer Food Drive

Channel1450.com, Heartland Credit Union, & Tyler Scanlan State Farm. We are happy to be bringing back the Channel1450 Fill the Trailer Food Drive for a third year with sponsors Heartland Credit Union and Tyler Scanlan from State Farm, all donations will once again be going to the Central Illinois Foodbank.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night.   Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend.    To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Paige
WCIA

Taylorville native resides near Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fl. (WCIA) — A Taylorville native resides in Orlando in line of where Hurricane Ian is projected to attack. Sydney Wolf, who is part of the Disney College Program, has been working at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since August. Disney will close its parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian is expected to advance to Category 4.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois Amish Heritage Center hosts groundbreaking

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA)  – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) hosted a groundbreaking on Friday. For the first time in over a century, IAHC began the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board members and […]
ARTHUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
PEKIN, IL
#Cardinals#Sydney Mcafee
foxillinois.com

Central Illinois man wanted in 4 counties

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois man is wanted on charges in four counties. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger, of Jerseyville. We're told Krueger is wanted on multiple warrants out of Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Madison counties. Officials say he is...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
PANA, IL
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Clinton Journal

Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake

Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
CLINTON, IL

