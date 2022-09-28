Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
U-High Takes Girls Conference Title at Bunn, Gerongay Medals
Normal U-High won the CS8 title on Monday with a team score of 318. Inhera Gerongay of U-High medaled with a 78, Reagan Kennedy and SHG’s Addi Eades were second with 79’s, Natalie Ocheltree from U-High was fourth with an 80, Adrian Allen also from U-High was fifth with an 81, Glenwood’s Elissa Warren and SHG’s Molly Marriott tied for sixth with 82, and Rochester’s Kiley Torres, Isabel Tom, and SHG’s Izzy Hassebrock tied for with with 85.
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains Reschedules Homecoming Parade As Support Rolls In For Injured Player
Pleasant Plains has rescheduled its homecoming parade for Friday afternoon, after postponing it last weekend following the medical emergency that sent a Plains football player to the hospital. The parade route has been altered to avoid disruptions on Route 125 during Friday afternoon traffic. The school district says it rescheduled...
Communities step up to support high school football player
RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday. “It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for […]
Herald & Review
Terrence Shannon Jr. taking leadership role with Illinois basketball
CHAMPAIGN — With the losses of Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier, Illinois men’s basketball has been in need of some new leadership. If the first practice was any indication, it looks like Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. is stepping into that role. "Terrance stopped a play today...
Illinois Basketball: Illini high on Andy Katz’s Power 36 rankings
Illinois basketball fans get to see the team on the floor for the first time on October 28. That date is one month from today, but it will be here before you know it. The Illini are poised to have a great 2022-23 campaign with a big offseason of turnover and reloading.
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
channel1450.com
Third Annual Fill the Trailer Food Drive
Channel1450.com, Heartland Credit Union, & Tyler Scanlan State Farm. We are happy to be bringing back the Channel1450 Fill the Trailer Food Drive for a third year with sponsors Heartland Credit Union and Tyler Scanlan from State Farm, all donations will once again be going to the Central Illinois Foodbank.
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
WCIA
Taylorville native resides near Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fl. (WCIA) — A Taylorville native resides in Orlando in line of where Hurricane Ian is projected to attack. Sydney Wolf, who is part of the Disney College Program, has been working at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since August. Disney will close its parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian is expected to advance to Category 4.
Illinois Amish Heritage Center hosts groundbreaking
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) hosted a groundbreaking on Friday. For the first time in over a century, IAHC began the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board members and […]
tspr.org
New research suggests French explorer La Salle's Ft. Crevecoeur's true locale was in Beardstown
Conventional wisdom tells us the traditional location of the French Fort Crevecoeur was somewhere in the Peoria area. Where exactly that is has long been disputed, but it's generally believed the fort lay somewhere along the eastern bank of the Illinois River. There's even a Tazewell County village and a...
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois man wanted in 4 counties
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois man is wanted on charges in four counties. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger, of Jerseyville. We're told Krueger is wanted on multiple warrants out of Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Madison counties. Officials say he is...
Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
'Most dangerous woman in America' is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
wlds.com
Improvements Coming to Community Park, Nichols Park, and MLK Memorial
Jacksonville’s two largest parks will see some needed attention this fall after a pair of major storms and one small fire over the last year. The Jacksonville City Council approved funding for sprucing up both a memorial and a major sign in Community Park during last night’s regular meeting.
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
