ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka Wife Beach Photos Are Going Viral

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and model Jena Sims married earlier this year. It's been a great 2022 for the couple, who are making major moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series and reportedly received a $100 million payment for the move. Not long later,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To The Charlie Woods Interview

Over the weekend at the Notah Begay junior golf event, Charlie Woods shot the best round of his young golf career. With Tiger Woods serving as his caddie, Charlie recorded a 68 on Sunday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Following the round, he participated in what might be his first real interview.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Greg Norman
msn.com

Patrick Reed Refiles $750million Golf Channel Lawsuit

Patrick Reed has refiled his $750million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee, adding a number of other Golf Channel employees, plus the DP World Tour and its commissioner Keith Pelley. Having finally taken a week off from playing, withdrawing from this week’s Dunhill Links Championship after...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Golf World#Golf Course#Espn#Repor
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News

On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
DALLAS, TX
Front Office Sports

PGA Tour Hits Back at LIV Golf with Countersuit

The PGA Tour is striking back against LIV Golf in the courts. A countersuit filed Wednesday spotlights huge bonuses — which reportedly reach $100 million to $200 million for some golfers — paid out by LIV. “LIV’s orchestrated efforts to induce Tour members to breach their contracts and...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy