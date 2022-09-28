Read full article on original website
Look: Brooks Koepka Wife Beach Photos Are Going Viral
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and model Jena Sims married earlier this year. It's been a great 2022 for the couple, who are making major moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series and reportedly received a $100 million payment for the move. Not long later,...
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
Look: Golf World Reacts To The Charlie Woods Interview
Over the weekend at the Notah Begay junior golf event, Charlie Woods shot the best round of his young golf career. With Tiger Woods serving as his caddie, Charlie recorded a 68 on Sunday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Following the round, he participated in what might be his first real interview.
Phil Mickelson revealed ‘PGA Tour asks Tiger Woods opinion and not his’ more than a decade before defecting to LIV Golf
HINDSIGHT is 20/20, and recently unearthed comments show Phil Mickelson was clearly unhappy with the PGA Tour long before his defection. Mickelson, is a PGA Tour legend with 45 career wins and a former world ranking of second. However, in June of 2022 he defected to the Saudi-backed upstart LIV...
Patrick Reed Refiles $750million Golf Channel Lawsuit
Patrick Reed has refiled his $750million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee, adding a number of other Golf Channel employees, plus the DP World Tour and its commissioner Keith Pelley. Having finally taken a week off from playing, withdrawing from this week’s Dunhill Links Championship after...
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
LIV Golf will reportedly, and sadly, soon purchase television time on Fox Sports
LIV Golf has built a reputation by using large sums of money to draw some of the top players in
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, life goes according to plan. Sometimes. Other times, it deviates from the course. That’s not always a bad thing, either. The same is the case in the NBA. Sure, you may have been holding out for an expected outcome, but if you’re lucky, an unexpected consequence can prove to be more beneficial than you’d ever expected.
Aaron Judge 61st HR: Fox Sports' Sara Walsh not happy her Blue Jays coach husband gave away lucrative ball
Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball was bound to be a highly lucrative collector's item. Unfortunately for the fans/collectors/prospective auctioneers in the stands at the Toronto Blue Jays' Roger Centre, a clashing of gloves caused the ball to land in the Toronto bullpen. At that point, only a few people...
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
LIV Golf's reported broadcast deal with Fox Sports may not be happening after all
LIV Golf's broadcast deal with Fox Sports 1 apparently isn't as close as initially thought. A report from Golfweek this week said that LIV Golf was close to an agreement with Fox Sports 1 for the Saudi Arabian-backed league's first television deal in the United States. After companies like NBC,...
PGA Tour Hits Back at LIV Golf with Countersuit
The PGA Tour is striking back against LIV Golf in the courts. A countersuit filed Wednesday spotlights huge bonuses — which reportedly reach $100 million to $200 million for some golfers — paid out by LIV. “LIV’s orchestrated efforts to induce Tour members to breach their contracts and...
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News
The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Report: Spurned by Other Networks, LIV Golf Will Pay Fox Sports for Airtime
Prior to the LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside of Chicago earlier this month, tour CEO Greg Norman told ESPN 1000 Chicago that the Saudi-backed golf tour has generated “enormous” interest from U.S. broadcasters. “We’re talking to four different networks — and live conversations where offers are being...
