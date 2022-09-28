ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

insideedition.com

Suspect Charged in Murder of North Carolina Teens Found Shot to Death After Being Reported Missing

A 17-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of the two North Carolina teens that were found shot dead in woods has been charged, according to authorities. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina identified the two young people found shot and killed Sunday as missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, according to a press release.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
The Independent

Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile

Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
DADE COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Body identified as Virginia teenager who disappeared in 1975

The remains of a Virginia teenager who disappeared nearly 50 years ago have now been identified, police announced Monday. Authorities involved in the longstanding cold case credited advanced DNA tests and "forensic-grade" genome sequencing for the recent discovery, which linked a set of previously anonymous remains to Patricia Agnes Gildawie, who was also called "Choubi."Gildawie went missing in 1975, and was last seen on Feb. 8 of that year, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release confirming her identity. She was 17 at the time and dating an older man who worked at an upholstery store, according...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Denver

Free after four decades of confinement, John Hinckley Jr. recalls when he lived in Colorado

On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr. opened fire on President Ronald Reagan, seriously injuring him in an assassination attempt that received international news coverage. Three others were wounded, including Press Secretary James Brady who wound up permanently disabled. At the time, Hinckley was a resident of Colorado. There was no doubt Hinckley fired the bullets, but he was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was committed to St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington D.C. Early on in his stay there, he exchanged letters with CBS News Colorado reporter Rick Sallinger. Four decades later, Hinckley is a...
COLORADO STATE
People

Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping

Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
PUBLIC SAFETY

