Identities of Family of 5 Found Slain in Maryland Home Revealed as Officials Formally Classify Massacre a Murder-Suicide Investigation
The identities of five family members who died in their own Maryland home as the result of a tragic murder-suicide massacre last week were released by law enforcement on Monday. As Law&Crime previously reported, three children and two adults died in the rampage of violence in the house last Friday...
insideedition.com
Suspect Charged in Murder of North Carolina Teens Found Shot to Death After Being Reported Missing
A 17-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of the two North Carolina teens that were found shot dead in woods has been charged, according to authorities. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina identified the two young people found shot and killed Sunday as missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, according to a press release.
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile
Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense in Killing of White Teen Convicted of Manslaughter
A Black man who shot and killed a white teen and claimed self-defense under Georgia’s “stand your ground” law was just found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a grand jury, but not guilty on the more serious murder and aggravated assault charges. William Marcus (Marc) Wilson, 23,...
Convicted DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s parole denied as board rules he’s still a risk
Virginia corrections officials have denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner shot and killed 10 people. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and wounded...
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
Body identified as Virginia teenager who disappeared in 1975
The remains of a Virginia teenager who disappeared nearly 50 years ago have now been identified, police announced Monday. Authorities involved in the longstanding cold case credited advanced DNA tests and "forensic-grade" genome sequencing for the recent discovery, which linked a set of previously anonymous remains to Patricia Agnes Gildawie, who was also called "Choubi."Gildawie went missing in 1975, and was last seen on Feb. 8 of that year, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release confirming her identity. She was 17 at the time and dating an older man who worked at an upholstery store, according...
TODAY.com
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
Texas murder suspects out on bond arrested for killing of Houston deputy, authorities say
Two men out on bond for separate murder cases have been arrested in connection with the killing of an off-duty Texas deputy who was slain while driving home after picking up dinner for his family, authorities said Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack, both 20, were booked in the...
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
Free after four decades of confinement, John Hinckley Jr. recalls when he lived in Colorado
On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr. opened fire on President Ronald Reagan, seriously injuring him in an assassination attempt that received international news coverage. Three others were wounded, including Press Secretary James Brady who wound up permanently disabled. At the time, Hinckley was a resident of Colorado. There was no doubt Hinckley fired the bullets, but he was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was committed to St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington D.C. Early on in his stay there, he exchanged letters with CBS News Colorado reporter Rick Sallinger. Four decades later, Hinckley is a...
She Was Found in a Trunk in 1980, Missing Her Head and Hands. Thanks to DNA Advances, She Has Been ID'd
Anna L. Papalardo-Blake was 44 years old when she was reported missing. The Vidal Sassoon receptionist was last seen leaving work in New York City around 6 p.m. on March 18, 1980. What happened to Papalardo-Blake remained a mystery for 42 years until recently thanks to the help of genetic...
Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping
Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
