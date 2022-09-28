ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Stablecorp Beta Launches Blockchain-Based Treasury Management Platform

Canadian blockchain technology company Stablecorp has announced the beta launch of a personal and commercial payments and treasury management platform that is powered by blockchain infrastructure. Dubbed Grapes Finance, the platform enables Canadian individuals and businesses to access foreign exchange (FX), payment and yield analytics solutions — all in one...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Web3 Game Platform AQUA Launches NFT Marketplace

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokenization#Tokens#Digital Asset#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry#Web3#Russian#Hightower Sellitto
Axios

SEC hits Deloitte's China affiliate with $20M penalty

The Securities and Exchange Commission imposed a $20 million penalty on the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte Touche Tomahotsu, accusing the accounting giant's arm of failing to comply with "fundamental U.S. auditing requirements." Driving the news: On Thursday, the financial watchdog charged that, over the course of several years, Deloitte's China...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ETF
Retirement Daily

Is Cryptocurrency Dead?

Last November, the world was riding an all-time crypto high — new coins showed substantial promise, millions of dollars for a JPEG of a monkey seemed slightly less ludicrous, many businesses started to accept tokens as a form of payment, and countries even accepted Bitcoin as legal tender. The promise was endless: from using NFTS as new ways to support the arts, picking coins that were seemingly “stable” (and therefore less volatile) by being pegged to the U.S. dollar, and even buying mortgage products via blockchain all seemed like worthy reasons for gaining a stake in crypto. It wasn’t just hearsay — Bitcoin ( (~BTCUSD) ) was named the highest-performing asset class of the decade by March 2021.
CURRENCIES
freightwaves.com

Digital asset TruckCoinSwap promises free invoice settlement, fast pay

Fintech company TruckCoinSwap (TCS) announced its transportation digital asset program has launched on CrossTower Exchange, a global crypto and non-fungible token marketplace. This is the first step for TCS Token as it looks to compete with factoring companies and banks. “The cost of milk and eggs aren’t just going up...
TECHNOLOGY
coingeek.com

FTX.US loses president, wins auction for Voyager’s digital assets

FTX has won the auction for Voyager Digital’s digital assets, while the president of the cryptocurrency exchange’s United States-facing operation is the latest to trigger his ejection seat. Late Monday, Voyager announced that West Realm Shires Inc, aka the Bahamas-based FTX’s U.S.-facing offshoot FTX.US, had submitted “the highest...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Genesis Sales, Trading Chief Ballensweig Joins Exodus From Crypto Lender

The exodus from Genesis Trading continued Wednesday as co-Head of Sales and Trading Matt Ballensweig announced his departure from the crypto lending desk, which lost hundreds of millions of dollars during this year’s crypto contagion. Ballensweig said in a tweet that he will remain an adviser to Genesis “for...
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

Cardano's Founding Entity Emurgo to Invest Over $200M to Boost Ecosystem

SINGAPORE — Cardano development lab Emurgo will invest over $200 million to support the ecosystem’s growth over the next three years, founder Ken Kodama told CoinDesk on the sidelines of the ongoing Token 2049 conference on Thursday. Emurgo is a founding entity of the Cardano protocol and develops...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Investment Behemoth BlackRock Introduces Blockchain ETF in Europe (Report)

BlackRock’s blockchain ETF will assumingly enable European clients to invest in 35 organizations part of the crypto industry. The world’s largest digital asset manager – BlackRock – reportedly launched a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the European market. The product enables such consumers to gain exposure...
STOCKS
pymnts

Brookfield And Others Vie For Mashreq Payments Unit Purchase

Brookfield Asset Management and Network International Holdings could be in the running to buy UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment unit, Bloomberg wrote. The payment unit handles the processing of transactions for transactions made with credit and debit cards. Mashreq said earlier in the year that it wasn’t selling the business, but it’s since carved the payments arm into a new unit called NeoPay.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy