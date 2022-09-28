Read full article on original website
Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns a little-known bank called Summit National Bank. Through Summit National Bank, Nexo plans to offer a range of products including checking accounts and crypto-backed loans. Nexo's bank license will bring users enhanced legal...
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
Stablecorp Beta Launches Blockchain-Based Treasury Management Platform
Canadian blockchain technology company Stablecorp has announced the beta launch of a personal and commercial payments and treasury management platform that is powered by blockchain infrastructure. Dubbed Grapes Finance, the platform enables Canadian individuals and businesses to access foreign exchange (FX), payment and yield analytics solutions — all in one...
Today in Crypto: Web3 Game Platform AQUA Launches NFT Marketplace
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
SEC hits Deloitte's China affiliate with $20M penalty
The Securities and Exchange Commission imposed a $20 million penalty on the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte Touche Tomahotsu, accusing the accounting giant's arm of failing to comply with "fundamental U.S. auditing requirements." Driving the news: On Thursday, the financial watchdog charged that, over the course of several years, Deloitte's China...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
Is Cryptocurrency Dead?
Last November, the world was riding an all-time crypto high — new coins showed substantial promise, millions of dollars for a JPEG of a monkey seemed slightly less ludicrous, many businesses started to accept tokens as a form of payment, and countries even accepted Bitcoin as legal tender. The promise was endless: from using NFTS as new ways to support the arts, picking coins that were seemingly “stable” (and therefore less volatile) by being pegged to the U.S. dollar, and even buying mortgage products via blockchain all seemed like worthy reasons for gaining a stake in crypto. It wasn’t just hearsay — Bitcoin ( (~BTCUSD) ) was named the highest-performing asset class of the decade by March 2021.
Acquire.Fi To Launch Its Native Token $ACQ On September 28, Trading To Go Live On The KuCoin Centralized Exchange
Acquire.Fi is launching its native token ($ACQ) on the 28th of September of 2022. Trading is scheduled to go live on the KuCoin centralized exchange at 15:00 pm UTC, with KuCoin adding support to the ACQ/USDC trading pair. Five minutes later, the token will be listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange.
Digital asset TruckCoinSwap promises free invoice settlement, fast pay
Fintech company TruckCoinSwap (TCS) announced its transportation digital asset program has launched on CrossTower Exchange, a global crypto and non-fungible token marketplace. This is the first step for TCS Token as it looks to compete with factoring companies and banks. “The cost of milk and eggs aren’t just going up...
FTX.US loses president, wins auction for Voyager’s digital assets
FTX has won the auction for Voyager Digital’s digital assets, while the president of the cryptocurrency exchange’s United States-facing operation is the latest to trigger his ejection seat. Late Monday, Voyager announced that West Realm Shires Inc, aka the Bahamas-based FTX’s U.S.-facing offshoot FTX.US, had submitted “the highest...
Genesis Sales, Trading Chief Ballensweig Joins Exodus From Crypto Lender
The exodus from Genesis Trading continued Wednesday as co-Head of Sales and Trading Matt Ballensweig announced his departure from the crypto lending desk, which lost hundreds of millions of dollars during this year’s crypto contagion. Ballensweig said in a tweet that he will remain an adviser to Genesis “for...
Sam Bankman-Fried Considers Buying Bankrupt Crypto Lending Firm Celsius as CEO Alex Mashinsky Steps Down
FTX exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly eyeing acquiring an interest in beleaguered crypto lender Celsius Network as he sets out bailing out industry players pummeled by the bear market. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Bankman-Fried considers bidding on the properties of Celsius albeit it is...
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
Cardano's Founding Entity Emurgo to Invest Over $200M to Boost Ecosystem
SINGAPORE — Cardano development lab Emurgo will invest over $200 million to support the ecosystem’s growth over the next three years, founder Ken Kodama told CoinDesk on the sidelines of the ongoing Token 2049 conference on Thursday. Emurgo is a founding entity of the Cardano protocol and develops...
Investment Behemoth BlackRock Introduces Blockchain ETF in Europe (Report)
BlackRock’s blockchain ETF will assumingly enable European clients to invest in 35 organizations part of the crypto industry. The world’s largest digital asset manager – BlackRock – reportedly launched a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the European market. The product enables such consumers to gain exposure...
Brookfield And Others Vie For Mashreq Payments Unit Purchase
Brookfield Asset Management and Network International Holdings could be in the running to buy UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment unit, Bloomberg wrote. The payment unit handles the processing of transactions for transactions made with credit and debit cards. Mashreq said earlier in the year that it wasn’t selling the business, but it’s since carved the payments arm into a new unit called NeoPay.
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
