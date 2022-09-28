Two teens held in Waterbury school threats

The nation has seen a surge in threats to school ever since the new school year began. That's also the case in Connecticut. Out of at least nine threats to Connecticut schools in recent weeks, Waterbury schools have been on the receiving end of many of them. And now, Waterbury police have apprehended two teen suspects, each of whom is 16. Each teen faces charges from different threats -- one in connection with Crosby High, and the other from the Enlightenment School. The teens are charged with first-degree threatening and and second degree breach of peace. The two schools, which are about four miles from each other, sheltered in place following the threats on social media.