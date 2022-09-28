Read full article on original website
Suspect in Sherwood hospital shooting pleads not guilty
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 24-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to both charges against him. According to court records, Raymond Lovett, Jr. pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault Thursday morning via video arraignment.
3-year-old girl missing with mother after father awarded custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 3-year-old girl was reported missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon after the sheriff's office said she went missing after her father was awarded custody. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher is in the custody of her mother Winter Colbert, 40. The...
18-year-old female arrested after multiple false threats to Watson Chapel schools
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after criminal investigators said she sent several prank 911 text messages alleging threats against the Watson Chapel School District. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Renesha Washington, a student of Watson Chapel schools, was charged with three felony...
18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
Suspect in Sherwood hospital shooting charged with capital murder, aggravated assault
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 8 p.m.:. Raymond Lovett, Jr., the 24-year-old suspect accused of killing 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield at a Sherwood hospital Wednesday morning has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault, according to Sherwood police. SUSPECT IN SHERWOOD HOSPITAL SHOOTING PLEADS NOT GUILTY >>>. Update 3:55...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office remembers a fallen 'public safety legend'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of who they call, a "public safety legend in Southeast Arkansas," after he passed away from cancer on Monday. John Badgley will be missed by many according to a press release from the office. Sheriff Lafayette Woods,...
Little Rock police investigating early Tuesday homicide after man found shot in street
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:43 p.m.:. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Deldrick Thomas of Little Rock, reports said. Police said officers found Thomas at the location along with shell casings near him. Thomas was taken to a local hospital where police said he was pronounced dead. Original...
Train becomes derailed Tuesday morning in Southwest Little Rock, no injuries reported
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Firefighters of the Little Rock Fire Department are working the scene of an incident, except this one is not fire related. Firemen of the department responded to 65th Street and Arch Street after a derailed train was reported. Officials said no injuries have been reported...
Jonesboro organization looking to help families of fallen, injured officers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, an organization in Jonesboro, is helping fallen and injured officers when they need it most, our content partner Region 8 news reported. The report said that the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation consists of volunteers, first responders, and police...
Interstate 30 road widening leads to overnight lane closures
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transformation released Thursday information about the construction to widen I-30 to six lanes. According to the news release, the overnight lane closures work crew will be working eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 on exit 111 and Sevier Street in Benton on exit 116.
Little Rock police search for 25-year-old missing man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they are looking for a missing 25-year-old male. According to police, Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. Livingston is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Anyone with any information regarding...
Residents in Cleveland County come together to honor decorated Army Ranger
In Cleveland County near the small community of Woodlawn, you'll find people reminiscing on the life of a true American hero. Mary Parrish says, "Do you ever just have that one person you're so proud to tell people about? I love to tell people I'm Danny Jacks' sister." The late...
I-30 River Bridge demolition requires 3rd Street in Little Rock to close
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that an interstate bridge will demolition will cause 3rd Street to close temporarily. Demolition of Interstate-30 westbound river bridge will require 3rd Street between Ferry and Mahlon Mart streets to close. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30...
Little Rock city attorney accused of using racial slur, memo says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday memorandum from Little Rock's chief people officer addressed to the mayor and city manager allege that the city attorney used a racial slur in a meeting with two employees. The memo, written by Chief People Officer Stacey Witherell said she was made aware...
'Ring' security system donating 1,000 video doorbells to AR domestic violence shelter
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One of Arkansas's largest domestic violence shelters, Women & Children First, announced a collaboration with Ring to provide resources to survivors of family violence Tuesday morning. A news release said Ring will be donating up to 1,000 Ring video doorbells and stick-up cameras will go...
Controversy surrounding LITfest reaches inside Little Rock mayor's office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It’s been a controversial week at Little Rock City Hall. As previously reported on Tuesday, city council went into executive session to discuss allegations made against the city attorney. Some of those allegations are potentially surrounding a festival being put on by the city called LITfest.
Arkansas attorney believes LR city attorney memo violated FOIA rights
Little Rock (KATV) — An Arkansas attorney spoke out regarding the memorandum that KATV obtained about Little Rock city attorney, Tom Carpenter being accused of a racial slur in front of two other city employees. Matt Campbell is an attorney who told KATV the memo that was released about...
UAMS offering free art therapy workshops for Parkinson's disease patients this fall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Free art therapy workshops for Parkinson's disease patients are being offered by the University of Arkansas for Medical Science Movement Disorder Clinic this fall in Little Rock and Hot Springs, according to a news release. UAMS said in a news release the workshops are scheduled...
Razorbacks to host Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in December
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bradley will be Arkansas' opponent for its annual game in North Little Rock, a return home for highly-touted freshman Nick Smith, Jr. The news comes as the Razorbacks announce their complete schedule for a much-anticipated season. The public can get its first look at...
HarvestFest in Hillcrest returning for 27th year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The HarvestFest in Hillcrest will be back for its 27th year on Oct. 22 in the Hillcrest business district on Kavanaugh Blvd. between Monroe and Walnut streets. A news release said the annual fall celebration, presented by Hill Station, will feature more than 110 vendors,...
