KATV

Suspect in Sherwood hospital shooting pleads not guilty

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 24-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to both charges against him. According to court records, Raymond Lovett, Jr. pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault Thursday morning via video arraignment.
KATV

3-year-old girl missing with mother after father awarded custody

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 3-year-old girl was reported missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon after the sheriff's office said she went missing after her father was awarded custody. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher is in the custody of her mother Winter Colbert, 40. The...
KATV

18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
KATV

Interstate 30 road widening leads to overnight lane closures

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transformation released Thursday information about the construction to widen I-30 to six lanes. According to the news release, the overnight lane closures work crew will be working eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 on exit 111 and Sevier Street in Benton on exit 116.
KATV

Little Rock police search for 25-year-old missing man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they are looking for a missing 25-year-old male. According to police, Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. Livingston is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Anyone with any information regarding...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATV

I-30 River Bridge demolition requires 3rd Street in Little Rock to close

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that an interstate bridge will demolition will cause 3rd Street to close temporarily. Demolition of Interstate-30 westbound river bridge will require 3rd Street between Ferry and Mahlon Mart streets to close. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30...
KATV

Controversy surrounding LITfest reaches inside Little Rock mayor's office

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It’s been a controversial week at Little Rock City Hall. As previously reported on Tuesday, city council went into executive session to discuss allegations made against the city attorney. Some of those allegations are potentially surrounding a festival being put on by the city called LITfest.
KATV

Razorbacks to host Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bradley will be Arkansas' opponent for its annual game in North Little Rock, a return home for highly-touted freshman Nick Smith, Jr. The news comes as the Razorbacks announce their complete schedule for a much-anticipated season. The public can get its first look at...
KATV

HarvestFest in Hillcrest returning for 27th year

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The HarvestFest in Hillcrest will be back for its 27th year on Oct. 22 in the Hillcrest business district on Kavanaugh Blvd. between Monroe and Walnut streets. A news release said the annual fall celebration, presented by Hill Station, will feature more than 110 vendors,...
