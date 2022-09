Does the COVID-19 pandemic have a silver lining? A recent article by UMass Chan Medical School and UMass Lowell researchers in Humanities & Social Sciences Communications, a Nature Portfolio journal, reports that interest among health care professionals in point-of-care technologies (POCTs) increased during the pandemic, with perceived applications of easy-to-use at-home, mobile or bedside devices in a broader range of diseases.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO