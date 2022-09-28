Read full article on original website
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House - The Woodlands Friends & Family Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands hosted a friends and family event and ribbon-cutting to introduce their third and largest location to a special guest list that included local media, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Leadership Council and the leadership team from Howard Hughes Corporation. These guests were among the first to experience the 28,000 square foot neighborhood bar and patio, home of Texas’ longest bar. Guests enjoyed light bites from guest Chef Ricardo Bravo of The Woodlands Resort and Back Table Kitchen and Bar, as well as a variety of drink options.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rodeo Announces Special Plans for Opening Day of the 2023 Rodeo
HOUSTON, TX -- Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its special plans for Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank, with country music singer-songwriter and Texas native Parker McCollum making a return RODEOHOUSTON® appearance Tuesday, Feb. 28, the first day of the 2023 Rodeo, with a special ticket on sale beginning Oct. 6.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Fall Festival this Sat. at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- It’s fall ya’ll so make plans to celebrate at the Creekside Park® West Fall Festival in The Woodlands® this Saturday, October 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. Hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation® and free and open to the public, the festival will feature a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games, local eats and treats, and more! One free pumpkin per family will be given (while supplies last).
Woodlands Online& LLC
Fall 2022 Concert Series - Nobody's Fool
Live music at Market Street is back as the Fall Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, September 22 through October 27 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. ponsored by Sewell Automotive, Market Street’s 2022 Fall Concert Series is free and open...
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Former TWHS student-turned-filmmaker donates proceeds from film’s opening to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Scholarship
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A former Woodlands High School student recently threw a fundraising gala and debut screening of an original short film that she created. Positive, a film inspired by the events of COVID, was shot in the Woodlands in May with an entirely Houston-based cast and crew.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Trinity's Annual Fall Festival and Teds 20th Celebration
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- In keeping up with tradition, one of the community's favorite fall events. Trinity Episcopal Church will be hosting their annual Fall Festival for all to come! Entry, activities and food are free too!. This year's Fall Festival will celebrate 20 years of ministry partnership with Trinity...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Hotels Offer A Trifecta Of Fun This Holiday Season Just North of Houston
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- While it might not be far enough north of downtown Houston to snow, The Woodlands – recently named the best city in America – is the perfect holiday escape thanks to an array of amenities and beautiful natural surroundings. And The Woodlands Hotels offer a trio of highly acclaimed destination offerings, each with a distinct personality and sense of place, where the season sparkles for all ages.
arizonasuntimes.com
Texas Christian Church Hosts ‘Drag Bingo’ to Raise Money for Trans Clothing Boutique
A family friendly “drag bingo” event hosted by a pro-LGBTQIA+ church in Katy, Texas drew hundreds of conservative protesters and antifa counter-protesters over the weekend, resulting in some on the conservative side getting pepper-sprayed. Until word got out, the “all ages” drag event was going to feature “Goth...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Adventure Community Blog 9/27/22
Welcome to the Adventure Community Blog. I am your host, Samantha. Happy September everyone!! I hope this month finds you in cool weather and even cooler games! This week we have some crazy events for you and some recurring events. First things first, let's get these events started!. We have...
Kirby Ice House opens in The Woodlands, sporting largest bar in Texas
Kirby Ice House opened at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) New bar Kirby Ice House, which sports the largest bar in Texas at 141 feet, opened Sept. 27 at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release from public relations...
blackchronicle.com
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House grand opening brings the heat to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Woodlands residents and visitors may have noticed construction at the former site of the annual – and temporary – ice rink next to The Woodlands Mall. This new building, however, wasn’t a new ice rink; it was a new ice house. Newest...
New shop Eat Cake brings homemade cakes with soft opening at W. 19th St., Shepherd Drive
The business offers cakes make with homemade recipes, including traditional cakes, cheesecakes, cake bars and cabana pudding, a cake-based banana pudding. (Courtesy Eat Cake) A soft opening took place for a new cake shop, Eat Cake, in late September at 1901 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 5, Houston, near the West 19th Street intersection.
An East Texas Favorite Will Kick Off the Houston Rodeo in 2023
Hard to believe that in about 3 months time, we'll be flipping the calendars to the year two thousand and twenty three. That also means that our calendars for next year will start filling up with events. One of those early year events for 2023 is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The 91st year of the rodeo will be jam packed with events, concerts and some of the best rodeo action in the state. This year's rodeo will kick off with a banger of a concert, too, featuring...
aarp.org
Paper Shredding Events Are Back
Every two seconds, someone’s identity gets stolen. Shredding confidential documents you no longer need is an excellent way to protect yourself, and the AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help. AARP Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to bring you a FREE community paper shredding event, so you can dispose of sensitive documents with confidence.
Click2Houston.com
Camp Margaritaville to open new resort at RV and beach club in Crystal Beach
HOUSTON – An RV resort and beach club in the Bolivar Peninsula area is set to become the newest Margaritaville resort -- the first Camp Margaritaville resort in the Houston/Galveston area. According to a news release, Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort will be renovated as Camp Margaritaville RV...
Fogo de Chão brings Brazilian cuisine to Bay Area
Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall. (Courtesy Konnect Agency) Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Township Board meets, approves The Woodlands Express rodeo service
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Board of Directors met Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and discussed a variety of issues in the community including neighborhood ponds, improvements to Lakeside pool, The Woodlands Express service to the rodeo and more. On the Regular Agenda, the Board discussed a request for...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #1
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
