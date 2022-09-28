ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Kirby Ice House - The Woodlands Friends & Family Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands hosted a friends and family event and ribbon-cutting to introduce their third and largest location to a special guest list that included local media, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Leadership Council and the leadership team from Howard Hughes Corporation. These guests were among the first to experience the 28,000 square foot neighborhood bar and patio, home of Texas’ longest bar. Guests enjoyed light bites from guest Chef Ricardo Bravo of The Woodlands Resort and Back Table Kitchen and Bar, as well as a variety of drink options.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Rodeo Announces Special Plans for Opening Day of the 2023 Rodeo

HOUSTON, TX -- Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its special plans for Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank, with country music singer-songwriter and Texas native Parker McCollum making a return RODEOHOUSTON® appearance Tuesday, Feb. 28, the first day of the 2023 Rodeo, with a special ticket on sale beginning Oct. 6.
HOUSTON, TX
Fall Festival this Sat. at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- It’s fall ya’ll so make plans to celebrate at the Creekside Park® West Fall Festival in The Woodlands® this Saturday, October 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. Hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation® and free and open to the public, the festival will feature a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games, local eats and treats, and more! One free pumpkin per family will be given (while supplies last).
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Fall 2022 Concert Series - Nobody's Fool

Live music at Market Street is back as the Fall Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, September 22 through October 27 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. ponsored by Sewell Automotive, Market Street’s 2022 Fall Concert Series is free and open...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Trinity's Annual Fall Festival and Teds 20th Celebration

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- In keeping up with tradition, one of the community's favorite fall events. Trinity Episcopal Church will be hosting their annual Fall Festival for all to come! Entry, activities and food are free too!. This year's Fall Festival will celebrate 20 years of ministry partnership with Trinity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Woodlands Hotels Offer A Trifecta Of Fun This Holiday Season Just North of Houston

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- While it might not be far enough north of downtown Houston to snow, The Woodlands – recently named the best city in America – is the perfect holiday escape thanks to an array of amenities and beautiful natural surroundings. And The Woodlands Hotels offer a trio of highly acclaimed destination offerings, each with a distinct personality and sense of place, where the season sparkles for all ages.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Adventure Community Blog 9/27/22

Welcome to the Adventure Community Blog. I am your host, Samantha. Happy September everyone!! I hope this month finds you in cool weather and even cooler games! This week we have some crazy events for you and some recurring events. First things first, let's get these events started!. We have...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
HOUSTON, TX
An East Texas Favorite Will Kick Off the Houston Rodeo in 2023

Hard to believe that in about 3 months time, we'll be flipping the calendars to the year two thousand and twenty three. That also means that our calendars for next year will start filling up with events. One of those early year events for 2023 is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The 91st year of the rodeo will be jam packed with events, concerts and some of the best rodeo action in the state. This year's rodeo will kick off with a banger of a concert, too, featuring...
HOUSTON, TX
Paper Shredding Events Are Back

Every two seconds, someone’s identity gets stolen. Shredding confidential documents you no longer need is an excellent way to protect yourself, and the AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help. AARP Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to bring you a FREE community paper shredding event, so you can dispose of sensitive documents with confidence.
HOUSTON, TX
Notice of Public Sale #1

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

