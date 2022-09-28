ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Tata Motors Launches $10,000 Electric Car in India to Further Its Lead

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Motors launched India's lowest priced electric car at a little over $10,000 on Wednesday as the country's only electric vehicle (EV) maker looks to draw in more buyers. Tata leads India's EV market, helped by government subsidies and high tariffs on imports. Its move comes as...
CARS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Car#Driving#Automobile#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chery Signals Ai#Chinese#Chery Automobile Co Ltd
TheStreet

Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle

When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant

Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Jaguar Land Rover Retraining Employees For Digital Age And Electrification

Jaguar Land Rover aims to train some 29,000 people over the coming three years for its transition to electrification. The Future Skills Programme will involve more than 10,000 company employees and franchised retailer employees across the UK trained in the skills required for electrification as well as digital and autonomous cars. A further 19,000 employees around the world will be trained with the same skills.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

VW will accelerate EV shift hoping to overtake Tesla by 2025

Oliver Blume, Porsche Chief Executive and now also the new CEO of Volkswagen after Herbet Diess was forced to step down announced he wants to keep the manufacturer’s current path towards electrification and, where possible, increase its pace. The new VW boss noted that the automaker would need to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
daystech.org

Survey: IT Pros Remain Conflicted Over AI’s Potential, Peril

Companies are more and more turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to automate and optimize enterprise capabilities. But in response to current analysis, the IT professionals who can be requested to implement the know-how have decidedly combined emotions about it, starting from optimism to outright dread (and generally each on the similar time).
COMPUTERS
daystech.org

Smart Contracts, AI, and the Future of Asset Valuation

There is a purpose technological advances are generally known as being disruptive: they essentially change the best way people work together and carry out duties. The authors’ proposal to mix good contracts and AI within the asset valuation realm is not any exception. If, as a matter of public coverage, Congress had been to mandate their use, taxpayers and decision-makers must shed their deep-seated hesitancies. Doing so would represent an necessary incremental step in the direction of significant reform.
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Lenovo ThinkReality VRX —New All-in-One Virtual Reality Solution Designed for the Enterprise Metaverse

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Lenovo™ introduced the brand new all-in-one digital actuality (VR) headset engineered for the enterprise. The comfy becoming, slim profile six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) SupposeReality™ VRX options pancake optics and full coloration, high-resolution pass-through capabilities for blended actuality (MR) purposes. The SupposeReality VRX can also be supported by a full suite of end-to-end providers to assist companies obtain speed-to-solution and understand return on funding quicker.
ELECTRONICS
motor1.com

BMW Group expects to sell 240,000 EVs this year, 400,000 in 2023

BMW Group has big expectations from its electric vehicle lineup when it comes to sales. While in the first half of this year the automaker sold 75,891 electric vehicles, it expects EV sales for the entire 2022 to reach 240,000-245,000 units, BMW Group Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said in a video conference on September 26, according to Reuters.
ECONOMY
msn.com

Volkswagen to price Porsche IPO at the high end

Volkswagen said Wednesday that it is pricing the Porsche initial public offering at €82.50 a share, which will raise approximately €9.4 billion. The price is at the top end of Volkswagen’s original price estimate, and values the company at roughly €75 billion. The publicly traded company...
BUSINESS
daystech.org

Leaked CAD images show Meta Quest 3 and its technical features

Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. We’ve received the primary stable leaks about Meta Quest 3’s design and tech, they usually maintain just a few surprises. The leaks as soon as once more come...
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Smartphone IMEI number registration MANDATED by Indian Govt, Know why

Smartphone producers must register the IMEI numbers with the Indian Govt and the rationale behind is straightforward. Starting subsequent yr, smartphone producers will now must register the IMEI numbers of the gadgets they make. The authorities has issued a brand new rule for producers to observe, whereby all of the IMEI numbers of the cell phones and smartphones should be registered with the Indian Counterfeit Device Restriction (ICDR) portal. The regulation can be in place beginning January 1, 2023, and all producers have to observe it.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

VIDEO INTERVIEW: Palmer Luckey shares VR stories, seeks top Aussie tech talent for Anduril defence tech

GUEST INTERVIEW: With digital actuality’s future efficiently rebooted due partly to the efforts of Palmer Luckey, who based Oculus VR in 2012, designed the headset, led VR enter and bought the corporate to Facebook in 2014 for US $2 billion, Luckey set his sights in 2017 to a way more urgent actuality – delivering next-generation, innovative {hardware}, software program, AI, VR, AR and extra to show US and allied warfighters into superheroes with next-level defence tech, and now in Australia, too.
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Argo AI’s robotaxis officially available via Lyft in Austin • TechCrunch

Riders in Austin may have the choice of selecting a driverless commute immediately within the Lyft app for a similar value as a traditional Lyft trip, the corporate stated Thursday in a blog post. The app will allow clients to unlock the car’s doorways, begin the trip and call buyer assist. That would possibly really feel bizarre at first, particularly since there’ll really be two people sitting within the driver’s and passenger seats to watch the trip for security causes.
AUSTIN, TX
daystech.org

The value of AI in IoT analytics

In many components of Asia, seasonal torrential rains convey with them floods that injury property and livelihood of residents. Whereas previously, metropolis administrations, residents and companies can do nearly nothing however trip out the unwelcoming waves of flood water and the potential ailments these carry, applied sciences just like the Internet of Things (IoT), machine studying (ML) and synthetic intelligence (AI) could present respite for extra forward-looking leaders.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy