electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
US News and World Report
Tata Motors Launches $10,000 Electric Car in India to Further Its Lead
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Motors launched India's lowest priced electric car at a little over $10,000 on Wednesday as the country's only electric vehicle (EV) maker looks to draw in more buyers. Tata leads India's EV market, helped by government subsidies and high tariffs on imports. Its move comes as...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle
When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
Carscoops
Jaguar Land Rover Retraining Employees For Digital Age And Electrification
Jaguar Land Rover aims to train some 29,000 people over the coming three years for its transition to electrification. The Future Skills Programme will involve more than 10,000 company employees and franchised retailer employees across the UK trained in the skills required for electrification as well as digital and autonomous cars. A further 19,000 employees around the world will be trained with the same skills.
motor1.com
VW will accelerate EV shift hoping to overtake Tesla by 2025
Oliver Blume, Porsche Chief Executive and now also the new CEO of Volkswagen after Herbet Diess was forced to step down announced he wants to keep the manufacturer’s current path towards electrification and, where possible, increase its pace. The new VW boss noted that the automaker would need to...
