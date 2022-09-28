Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
epicstream.com
Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues
The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom Free Online
Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi. Shin-chan's parents have turned into animals, and environmental extremists are to blame! Shin-chan's going to have to put things right. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom on Netflix?. Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom is currently not on Netflix. Movies...
AOL Corp
How to watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' for free
PRIME VIDEO FREE TRIAL: Watch every episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for free with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. The fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has dropped on Prime Video, so what are you waiting for? Get yourself over there and watch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Naruto Is Leaving Netflix Really Soon
Netflix is one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, and in the past several years, it has put a premium on anime. From original titles to special licenses, netizens have come to see Netflix as a go-to destination for anime. But according to a new report, it seems the site is about to lose one of its most popular titles.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Max Steel: Countdown Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Max Steel: Countdown right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Christian Campbell Alessandro Juliani Lisa Ann Beley Scott McNeil Scott McNeil. Genres: Animation Adventure Action Family. Director: Sean Sullivan. Release Date: Oct 01, 2006. About. Max Steel and Dr. Roberto...
ComicBook
Viz Media Addresses Bleach's New Streaming Home
Bleach has been quiet for a decade at this point, but thanks to the fandom, it won't be long before Ichigo Kurosaki returns to the small screen. After wrapping his journey years ago, the Soul Reaper is returning this fall in a new anime, and creator Tite Kubo is ready for the big comeback to go live. After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will adapt his final act, and netizens are waiting as patiently as possible to learn where the new series will be streaming.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower Free Online
Best sites to watch Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower on this page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Here's When to Tune Into Spy x Family's New Episodes This Weekend
Spy x Family is one of the many major franchises leading the charge for new wave of anime kicking off next month, and now it's been revealed when these new episodes will be premiering in full! The first season taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series made its debut earlier this year and really took over the anime world this Spring. But this was only the first half of the anime's first season, and thus the second half of the season is finally going to return this Fall together with the huge new wave of anime coming in October.
ComicBook
Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature
Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Middle-earth Locations Guide
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially premiered on Amazon Prime Video and as is the case with the original feature films (and other fantasy TV shows currently on the air) the series throws a lot at you. In addition to a ton of new characters, and a few familiar faces, The Rings of Power also features a lot of major locations. With an ensemble as big as this show has, they're going to be spread out across many places, and thanks to J.R.R. Tolkien there's multiple countries at play here and storylines in the series are set across every coast, canal, and countryside. Here's our complete guide to all of the locations from The Rings of Power.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy’ on Netflix, the Grand Cataclysmic Conclusion of a Nigh-Incomprehensible Trilogy
Now on Netflix, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy wraps the trilogy of live-action movies adapting the acclaimed manga and anime series. This iteration of the story of two brothers with alchemy powers and their multi-pronged quest to reacquire lost limbs/reacquire lost corporeal states/reacquire lost family members/overthrow a tyrannical government (gasp, pant) is by most accounts the least of the three, having condensed a zillion pages of comics and slightly less than a zillion hours of animation into a paltry six-and-a-half-hours of actors in front of green screens (I’ll reiterate: gasp, pant). But it may nevertheless satisfy the diehard Fulllmetalheads, which...
epicstream.com
Mahershala Ali Reportedly Feels 'Frustrated' Over the Making of Blade
The development of the MCU reboot of Blade hit a huge bump yesterday when director Bassam Tariq surprisingly exited the project ahead of its supposed production start date this fall. However, it looks like there's more to the story as more information has now emerged from what looks like a troubled development process of the highly-anticipated film.
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
Digital Trends
Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae searches for a mole in new trailer for Hunt
The international breakout star of the last 12 months is Lee Jung-jae. The South Korean actor became a global sensation for his role as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s Squid Game. For his next move, Lee will make his feature directorial debut with the espionage thriller, Hunt. Lee stars as...
IGN
Blue Lock - Official Trailer (English Subtitles)
Check out the latest trailer for the sports anime, BLUELOCK! You can watch Blue Lock on Crunchyroll this October!. After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love Free Online
Best sites to watch A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love online...
Sackboy: A Big Adventure launches on PC next month
The Sackboy PC release date leaked earlier today, but now it's official
The Callisto Protocol gets horrifying new trailer hinting at secrets in Black Iron Prison
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol is giving another look at the horrors waiting in Black Iron Prison.
Comments / 0