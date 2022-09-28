Andor — there ain’t nothing else like it in Star Wars! Seriously, the cast and crew went above and beyond to strip Star Wars down to its rawest form and present an outer space adventure that feels super grounded and, dare we say it, realistic. Even if Andor is about as dramatic as Star Wars gets, there’s still plenty of good old fun to be found in the show. We’ve got B2EMO now, and he’s the absolute best. What’s next for Andor, the show and the man? We’re about to find out with the premiere of Episode 4.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO