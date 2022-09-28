Read full article on original website
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
David Bowie's Hunky Dory to be released as a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased tracks, demos and more
A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory will contain unreleased tracks, home demos and live recordings
Marvel’s Armor Wars is now a movie, not a Disney Plus show
Marvel is turning many of its projects that once would have been movies into TV shows, but one of the studio’s upcoming shows is now being redeveloped as a movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim that Marvel has scrapped the Armors Wars series in favor of an Armor Wars movie. Don Cheadle is still the star of the project, and head writer Yassir Lester will now write one long script instead of six episodes.
Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
Radio 4 to broadcast long-lost episode of Hancock’s Half Hour featuring Peter Sellers
A long-lost episode of Tony Hancock’s 1950s radio show, Hancock’s Half Hour, has been found and restored and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 next month.The penultimate episode from the show’s first radio series features the actor and comedian Peter Sellers – who was standing in for Hancock’s regular collaborator Kenneth Williams.The episode, named “The Marriage Bureau” aired just once, on 8 February 1955, attracting an audience of 6.22 million listeners, according to the British Comedy Guide.The news was announced by the Tony Hancock Appreciation Society on Twitter, who wrote: “We’re absolutely thrilled that a lost episode of...
Apple Insider
Billie Eilish ending 'Happier Than Ever' tour on Apple Music Live
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Catch the final live performance of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" world tour onApple Music Live on September 30.
NME
Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge
Lewis Capaldi covered Britney Spears‘ 2003 single ‘Everytime’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier today (September 26). The track featured on Spears’ fourth studio album ‘In The Zone’ which also featured her huge hit ‘Toxic’. Capadli was joined by a...
thehypemagazine.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fujiya & Miyagi Premiere New Video For “New Body Language” Via The Hype
Fujiya & Miyagi — as comprised of David Best (vocals/guitar), Stephen Lewis (synths/vocals), Ed Chivers (drums) and Benjamin Adamo (bass) — is a British group which formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2000. To date, the group has released nine studio albums, most recently 2019’s Flashback. Its music has been used in a wide variety of Television shows, including Breaking Bad and Succession, beyond high-profile placements in advertisements for Jaguar and Lenovo. Its festival credits include Glastonbury, Bestival, Lovebox, Liverpool Psychfest, Tryptych, Secret Garden Party, Big Chill, Latitude, Meltdown, Great Escape, Bumbershoot, Pitchfork, Dour, Melt, Transmusicale, Electric Picnic, Mosaic and SXSW, while touring support credits for the quartet include New Order, The Fall and Rodriguez.
‘Moonage Daydream’ Isn’t Just a Bowie Doc — It’s a Trip Through the Thin White Duke’s Mind
It could have been a straightforward documentary about the David Bowie story — but who wants straightforward when it comes to Bowie? Instead, Moonage Daydream is a gloriously innovative trip into the Thin White Duke’s mind, written, directed, and edited by Brett Morgen. He specializes in portraits of twisted artists, whether that means Hollywood mogul Robert Evans in The Kid Stays In The Picture or Kurt Cobain in Montage of Heck. But his latest goes even deeper, a full immersion in the gaudiest, glammiest of rock-star lives. In one of the film’s great interview clips, Bowie sums up his...
Iron Maiden Announce 40th Anniversary ‘The Number of the Beast’ Vinyl With One Big Track List Change
Earlier this year, Iron Maiden's historic The Number of the Beast album turned 40 years old and now the metal legends have announced a triple vinyl reissue of the record, which features one big change in the track list in addition to the inclusion of the Beast Over Hammersmith live album.
loudersound.com
The Tirith release rehearsal video of new song Crystalwell
UK prog rockers The Tirith have announced they will release their third album, Return Of The Lydia, on October 21. The new album sees the Lougborough trio revisit the story from their first album Tales From The Tower with the epic opening title track. At the same time the band...
David Bowie’s Best Albums According to Billboard
David Bowie was one of the most vital cultural forces of the last century – an artist whose career can hardly be measured in terms of mere chart performance. In fact, 2016’s “Blackstar” remains his only album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and that’s partly due to his sudden passing around the time […]
‘There’s endless choice, but you’re not listening’: fans quitting Spotify to save their love of music
Meg Lethem was working at her bakery job one morning in Boston when she had an epiphany. Tasked with choosing the day’s soundtrack, she opened Spotify, then flicked and flicked, endlessly searching for something to play. Nothing was perfect for the moment. She looked some more, through playlist after playlist. An uncomfortably familiar loop, it made her realise: she hated how music was being used in her life. “That was the problem,” she says. “Using music, rather than having it be its own experience … What kind of music am I going to use to set a mood for the day? What am I going to use to enjoy my walk? I started not really liking what that meant.”
