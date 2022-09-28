Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Preston boys earn two wins, one draw
Of their three soccer games last week the Preston boys won two and tied one. They had a second chance against Pocatello on Sep. 27 in Pocatello (score unavailable at press time) and traveled to Century for a final conference game on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 is Senior Night against Twin Falls at 11 a.m. and the final game of the regular season.
Herald-Journal
PHS girls soccer competitive in three losses
The PHS girls soccer team recorded three losses last week but really played some good soccer. This week they got another chance at Pocatello on Sep. 27 (score unavailable at press time) for senior night and travel to Century on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. to finish out their conference games. The final regular season game will be at 11 a.m. in Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys cross country: Logan ends long drought at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — None of the current runners on the Logan boys cross country team were alive the last time the Grizzlies won the Cache-Box meet. They certainly are alive now and running strong.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies begin preparation for 2022-23 season
Optimism and enthusiasm is high as it should as preparation for a new basketball season gets underway. The Aggie women began practicing as a team on Monday and the men followed on Tuesday. Utah State men’s head coach Ryan Odom was pleased with what he saw, but that is to be expected on the first day. There would be big trouble if that was not the case.
Herald-Journal
PHS football shut out by Madison
Preston traveled to Rexburg to play against Madison, a team who has had one of the better football programs in Idaho’s 5A division, and ended the night with a 56-0 shut out against Preston. Preston’s first drive took the ball 76 yards to 4-yard line but was stopped from...
Herald-Journal
Preston, West Side volleyball
West Side was on the road Sep. 21 and picked up a conference win against Bear Lake 25-12, 25-14, 25-10. they are currently seeded second in the district behind Malad. They host Aberdeen tonight, Sep. 28, at 7 p.m. and travel to Soda Springs on Thursday, Sep. 29 also at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, Sep. 30- Oct. 1, the Lady Pirates will be at the Malad Tournament.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face huge challenge on road vs. No. 19 BYU
Their last foray into Cougar country was a memorable one for the Aggies, who dominated on both sides of the football and traveled back to a Cache Valley with a 45-20 victory. That was four years ago and Utah State was in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history. Conversely, BYU was reeling a bit, having been blown out on the road against Washington five days earlier.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Ridgeline wraps up region title
BRIGHAM CITY – With the Region 11 title already wrapped up, the Riverhawks went out and finished strong anyway Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course. Five Ridgeline golfers were among the top seven, easily propelling the Riverhawks to a win at the final region tournament before state next week at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane. Scores went up some on Tuesday compared to Monday in the first round of the region championship as Ridgeline scored a 294 to beat second-place Green Canyon by 11 strokes (305).
Herald-Journal
PHS, West Side compete at big XC meet in Boise
Preston competed in the Bob Firman Invitational on Sep. 24 at Eagle Island State Park in Boise. Teams from nine different states, over 147 High Schools, 59 middle schools and over 4,300 runners competed in the event. Preston will run today, Sep. 28, at the American West Heritage Center in the annual Cache Box Invitational.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls cross country: Preston dominates at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — Less than a mile into the girls Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday afternoon, the outcome was already pretty much decided. Sure, there were still more than two miles to go in the 5K race, but the Preston girls were certainly asserting themselves early on. The defending Cache-Box champs didn’t falter and literally ran away from the competition, which was held at the American West Heritage Center.
Herald-Journal
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt 3/13/1931 - 9/27/2022 Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
Herald-Journal
SCHNARE, BONNIE JOY (HUGIE)
Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare, age 79 of Logan, Utah passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3rd at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E., in Logan. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 N., in Logan prior to the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Herald-Journal
Mount Logan Middle School evacuated twice for non-existent fires
Mount Logan Middle School has been evacuated twice this week after officials say new sensors installed at the school resulted in false fire alarms. According to Shana Longhurst, spokesperson for the Logan City School District, the latest evacuation occurred yesterday morning, though she was unable to provide a specific time, after a newly installed sensor alerted fire in the building.
Herald-Journal
Sears, Robert K.
Bob Sears, 89, of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022, after a valiant fight with many health issues. Bob was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 16, 1933. He was the second of three children born to Fred and Josie Sears. Bob graduated from Logan High School as well as earning his Degree in Education from Utah State University majoring in Health and Physical Education. Prior to serving in the United States Army at Fort Huachucca Bob married Ruth Williamson from Paradise, Utah on March 26, 1953, in the Logan LDS Temple. Bob received his first teaching position at the Hawthorn Middle School in Hawthorn, Nevada. He and Ruth then relocated to Logan, Utah where he took a teaching position teaching sixth grade in Brigham City, Utah. Finally, Bob took a teaching and coaching position with the Logan Jr. High School where he would remain until his retirement. Bob excelled as a coach and was often referred to as "Coach". Bob was a committed teacher and coach and was loved and admired by all who crossed his path. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, golf, but was especially passionate about his fishing. He spent countless hours on the banks of many lakes and rivers. Bob was a huge Aggies fan attending most all of the basketball and football games. Bob was a master gardener and his yard on Logan River was the envy of many. He spent most of his mornings and evenings relaxing on his patio which gave him such joy and serenity. Bob was a selfless man who cared for his family and friends. Bob had the gift of gab with which he could start a conversation with a complete stranger and easily become lifelong friends. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his parents Fred and Josie, his two infant children Robert Fred and Steven Scott and his daughter in-law Veronica. He is survived by his daughter Debra Wilson (Steve), his son Michael Sears, his brother Max Sears (Jackie), his sister Julie Eyre (Harmon), his six grandchildren, and his twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on September 29, 2022, at 12:00 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary located on 34 East Center Logan, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10:00 until 11:45 prior to the funeral. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all who cared for Bob over the years. He will live in our hearts forever and will be greatly missed.
Herald-Journal
Wickwar, Vincent B.
Vincent B. Wickwar, 79, of Logan passed away in Logan, Utah on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Wilhelm, Ray B.
Ray B Wilhelm, 91, of North Logan passed away on September 27, 2022. He was born December 8, 1930 in North Logan, Utah. He was the son of Edmund Louis Wilhelm and Lucille Beutler Wilhelm, and the eldest of six children. He married Marilyn South Wilhelm on August 3, 1949 in the Logan LDS Temple. He is survived by his children, Gloria (Larry) Hall, Morgan; Rod (LuAnn) Wilhelm, North Logan; Monte (Janet) Wilhelm, Wellsville. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother, Laurn (Eloise); his only sister, Carol (Lynn) Martin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Dennis, Louis, and Gene. Ray was born and raised on a farm, and continued to farm throughout his life. He had particular interest in horses and beef cattle. He rodeoed for many years participating mainly in calf roping and team roping. He worked several jobs to support the farm habit. During his early adult life, he worked as a machinist and welder at USU Research Foundation. Following this, he started his own excavation business in which he worked extensively on many, many homes and businesses in Cache Valley and surrounding area. Later on, Ray drove school bus for Cache County, and particularly enjoyed transporting special needs students to and from school. A brief graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the North Logan Memorial Park Cemetery at 2075 East 2500 North in North Logan. It was Ray's request that no viewing or formal funeral be held. Please no flowers, also at Ray's request. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Primary Children's Hospital. We wish to thank the loving staff at Gables and the Aegis Hospice staff who cared for our father. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Gunn, Kathryn Robins
Gunn Kathryn Robins Gunn 73 Farr West, UT passed away September 24, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
09/08/2022, Remigio A. Rodriguez 10/01/1928 -
Remigio A. Rodriguez, formerly of Franklin, Idaho, passed away in Zapata, Texas. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Rose Garden Fundral Home in Zapata.
Herald-Journal
Jeppesen, Fern Elwood
Jeppesen Fern Elwood Jeppesen 96 Hyde Park, Utah passed away September 28, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Local veterans to embark on Utah Honor Flight trip
Seventy-five veterans, most of them from Box Elder County, will be taking an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. next week to visit war memorials and other monuments to military service. Nucor Steel is sponsoring the Utah Honor Flight trip on Oct. 4-5. The company sponsored similar events in 2017, 2018...
