Yardbarker
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs on Lamar Jackson contract situation: 'Very uncharacteristic for Baltimore'
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In a young crop of quarterbacks featuring the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, Jackson is arguably the best. Still, he's now three weeks into the 2022 NFL season and he's yet to receive a contract...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA・
Sporting News
What channel is Dolphins vs. Bengals on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 4
Revenge is dish best served on Thursday night. Tyreek Hill has been a big, big part of the new look Dolphins offense, but he was an equally big piece of the last offense he played for, too. With Hill making his way to South Beach this offseason, he left a lot of memories in Kansas City — especially one bitter one.
Look: NFL Owner Predicts Prominent Franchise Will Be For Sale
Will an NFL franchise be up for sale soon? Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay certainly thinks so. Irsay believes the Seattle Seahawks could end up having new ownership in 2024. "There’s going to be a few,” Irsay told Bloomberg.com. “Seattle — with Paul Allen my friend unfortunately passing away and...
Sporting News
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
Yardbarker
West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas
In week five of the 2022 season, The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Austin on Saturday, where they will look to avenge their late-season loss in 2021. Last year's loss kept the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, giving the team new motivations heading into a new...
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem
The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media
Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
WLWT 5
Bengals' Joe Burrow has funny reaction when asked about color rush uniforms
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals gave a closer look at their color rush uniforms ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals will be sporting their color rush white uniforms with their "White Bengal" helmets at Paycor Stadium Thursday. It will be a special night for the...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson’s hot start should have Ravens front office regretting their contract decision
Cementing himself as the leader in the MVP race is nothing new for Lamar Jackson, and neither is being in a stalemate with the Baltimore Ravens over a contract extension. Needing to be offered a deal that uniquely establishes himself as one of the highest-paid players ever, Jackson could have already been given a new deal this past offseason.
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Yardbarker
Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's recent comments: 'You come at one of us, you come at all of us'
Following the Dolphins win against the Bills last Sunday, WR Tyreek Hill wasted no time before starting to trash talk, specifically his matchup with Bengals CB Eli Apple. "I can't wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy," Hill said to reporters. It didn't take long for...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis After He Said He Is Ready To Have A Chip On His Shoulder This Season: "Anthony Davis To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Chip On Shoulder"
Being the number one overall pick comes with a lot of pressure. Anthony Davis was burdened with that pressure in the 2012 NBA Draft when he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. AD's stint with the Pelicans may have been full of individual excellence, but he could never lead them to a decent playoff run.
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
We're here to help you with some Fantasy Football busts and sleepers for Week 4. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Jason Peters immediately makes an impact for the Cowboys (Watch)
Though his NFL career will all but surely be remembered for his time playing left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-year-old Jason Peters isn’t quite ready to hang up his cleats and ride off to the sunset just because Howie Roseman and company secured a new starter by the name of Jordan Mailata. No, after trying his hand at right guard in Philly and then left tackle in Chicago as a replacement for Teven Jenkins, Peters played the market once more and found himself with a new home in Arlington with fellow Arkansas graduate Jerry Jones as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
msn.com
Dolphins jump to No. 1 in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings
The undefeated Miami Dolphins surprisingly are atop ESPN’s latest NFL Power Rankings — something no one would have expected after last season’s 9-8 finish. The Dolphins (3-0) jumped four spots in the poll to No. 1, which was released Tuesday morning, followed by the Buffalo Bills (2-1), Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) and Los Angeles Rams (2-1).
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Russell Wilson, Tony Pollard, Isaiah McKenzie, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Just when you think you have all the answers, NFL coaches and players go ahead and change the questions. One thing we do know: Start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only going to get more difficult going forward. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 4 fantasy lineup decisions.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”
Celtics coach Ima Udoka found himself in some hot water this off-season after news of his affair with a fellow Celtics staffer went public earlier this month. In a statement, Udoka seemed careful and apologetic as he reflected on what went wrong. Statement from Ime Udoka: I want to apologize...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers has a new No. 1 wide receiver
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 3's top performers, and give you their 5 biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday.
