Gamespot
Limited-Edition God Of War PS5 Controller Is Available To Preorder
If you're a big God of War fan, now's your chance to secure a cool controller to use to play God of War: Ragnarok on November 9. The God of War-themed limited-edition DualSense controller is available to preorder now for $75. Multiple retailers have opened preorders, but a couple have already sold out. PlayStation Direct is still taking preorders--at least for now. We'll continue to update this article as more retailers start taking orders on the limited-edition PS5 controller.
NME
PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games
PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
dotesports.com
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is hitting PC sooner than fans might think
Sackboy: A Big Adventure might not have been in the headlines recently but the game is gearing up to get back into the public eye with news of its PC release—and it has seemingly leaked early. An announcement video for the game has surfaced on the PlayStation Latin American...
IGN
Overwatch 2: Kiriko Match Gameplay and Breakdown
Check out gameplay of a full match in Overwatch 2 as the newest hero, Kiriko!. In this Overwatch 2 Kiriko gameplay, you’ll get to check out a closer look at her kit, get a quick breakdown of her moves, and even see gameplay of some of the new maps. Kiriko is a support character you can earn on the new Overwatch 2 battle pass, and this fox hero is a little bit complicated and hard to use. Junker Queen and Sojourn are also new to Overwatch 2, also earned through the battlepass. The Overwatch 2 release date is October 4th, so you can jump into the free to play game and starting earning your characters.
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - PC Features Trailer
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2022. Check out the trailer to see the PC features of this 3D multiplayer platformer game, including 4K and targeted 120fps, ultrawide support, Nvidia DLSS, and more.
ComicBook
Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for October Revealed
With September nearly finished, Amazon's Prime Gaming has gone ahead and revealed what the subscription service is adding as free video games in October. More specifically, Prime Gaming will have seven different free titles on offer starting October 3rd: Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer II, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Glass Masquerade: Origins, LOOM, Hero's Hour, and Horace. That's in addition to the various free in-game loot offers that Prime Gaming regularly rotates through.
NME
‘Vampire Survivors’ 1.0 release gets October release date
The wildly-popular Vampire Survivors is finally launching out of Steam Early Access, with its 1.0 release scheduled to hit on October 20. Developer Poncle has added that the 1.0 release will be a major content update that completes the game – however, this is apparently not the end of the story, as the game will be receiving “plenty of post-launch support.”
PlayStation Plus Games For October 2022 Serve Up A Little Bit Of Everything
Sony has taken the wraps off its October games lineup for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and they'll be made available regardless of which plan you have.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Long-Awaited Full Release of First-Party Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now finally play the full version of a first-party game that was initially launched over two years ago. Back in July 2020, Obsidian Entertainment released its new survival title Grounded as an early access project on both Xbox and PC. Since that time, Obsidian has continued to regularly update Grounded in the pursuit of reaching its 1.0 version. And while it took a bit to reach this point, Grounded has now formally left its early access phase.
