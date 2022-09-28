Check out gameplay of a full match in Overwatch 2 as the newest hero, Kiriko!. In this Overwatch 2 Kiriko gameplay, you’ll get to check out a closer look at her kit, get a quick breakdown of her moves, and even see gameplay of some of the new maps. Kiriko is a support character you can earn on the new Overwatch 2 battle pass, and this fox hero is a little bit complicated and hard to use. Junker Queen and Sojourn are also new to Overwatch 2, also earned through the battlepass. The Overwatch 2 release date is October 4th, so you can jump into the free to play game and starting earning your characters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO