New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
actionnews5.com
‘A game changer’: First responders react to reintroduction of city’s 1978 pension plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety leaders expressed their joy after the City of Memphis announced it is taking a major step forward in hiring first responders, and making sure they stay in the Bluff City. Mayor Jim Strickland unveiled a plan on Wednesday to bring back the city’s 1978...
actionnews5.com
MLGW works to find solutions as president, CEO announces resignation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re now waiting to learn who will lead Memphis Light Gas and Water after the president and CEO announced his plans to step down last week. J.T. Young says he’s leaving Memphis to work for a utility company in Florida. Young’s resignation will come...
MLGW reopening offices to walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it will be reopening four of its community officers to walk-in customers. MLGW will reportedly reopen the downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven and Millington community offices Monday, October 3. MLGW says its Summer Avenue office will remain closed. The downtown, Lamar Avenue, and Whitehaven offices will be […]
Opinion | A golden opportunity to begin moving from poverty to prosperity | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one year ago Tuesday that one of America’s most venerable companies unveiled a project that promises to completely transform the economic fortunes of West Tennessee and beyond. On a platform filled with political and business leaders, Ford Motor Company fulfilled a lot of longtime dreams by announcing it will build an electric truck assembly plant on what was known as the Memphis Regional Megasite.
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
actionnews5.com
Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
Tennessee Tribune
New Executive Director Named for UTHSC Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation
Memphis, Tenn. – Tara Jackson Lemoine, DO, has been named the new executive director for the Center for Health Care Improvement and Patient Simulation (CHIPS) at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Dr. Lemoine joined UTHSC to lead the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation, a nearly...
WREG
Renovations begin for one of Memphis’ most popular parks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most popular parks in East Memphis is getting a makeover soon. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new playground and pavilion at Audubon Park. The Memphis City Council approved $8 million dollars for the improvements. Renovations include a new sidewalk and...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers. Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News...
Family still looking for answers after man dies at Walmart Distribution Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound family wants answers, two weeks after they say their brother was killed while at work at a Walmart Distribution Center. James Boller was an outstanding baseball player for Melrose High School, graduating in 1979, and he later went on to play in college at Paul Quinn College.
Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
choose901.com
Evanescent Exhibit Brings Bubbles to the Brooks Museum
From giant bunnies to drizzly sculptures, the Brooks Museum has brought a diverse range of larger-than-life exhibits to their plaza in Overton Park—and come September 30th, a new immersive experience, Evanescent, is popping up for a short period of time. From September 30th to October 1, Evanescent will illuminate...
actionnews5.com
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WMC) - A group of senior citizens from Memphis were allegedly harassed by a Massachusetts National Guard soldier while visiting Cape Cod. The Cape Cod Times reports Christopher Hoffman, 51, followed the tour bus for more than 10 miles along Cape Cod. When the group pulled into a hotel, he approached them.
Memphis one step closer to enforcing curfew in effort to tackle crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is one step closer to enforcing a curfew for kids 17 and under. The possibility of a curfew has been an ongoing discussion between city council members and the Memphis Police Department, who would enforce the curfew, for weeks. City ordinance states kids 16 and...
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch High School Dance Team performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The Olive Branch High School Dance Team will perform at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City!. After winning many Mid-South and national competitions, they will be able to perform on a national stage in the Big Apple. “Last year...
IFF Job Fair this Saturday
International Flavors and Fragrances is hosting a job fair this Saturday October 1st from 9a to 3p. Now hiring for Maintenance Technicians! On Site Job Interviews! $2,500 Sign on Bonus! *Bring copies of your resume*Job fair location: 4272 S. MENDENHALL RD MEMPHIS, TN Learn more at https://careers.iff.com
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
