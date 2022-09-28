ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MLGW works to find solutions as president, CEO announces resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re now waiting to learn who will lead Memphis Light Gas and Water after the president and CEO announced his plans to step down last week. J.T. Young says he’s leaving Memphis to work for a utility company in Florida. Young’s resignation will come...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW reopening offices to walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it will be reopening four of its community officers to walk-in customers. MLGW will reportedly reopen the downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven and Millington community offices Monday, October 3. MLGW says its Summer Avenue office will remain closed. The downtown, Lamar Avenue, and Whitehaven offices will be […]
MILLINGTON, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Jackson, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | A golden opportunity to begin moving from poverty to prosperity | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one year ago Tuesday that one of America’s most venerable companies unveiled a project that promises to completely transform the economic fortunes of West Tennessee and beyond. On a platform filled with political and business leaders, Ford Motor Company fulfilled a lot of longtime dreams by announcing it will build an electric truck assembly plant on what was known as the Memphis Regional Megasite.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Renovations begin for one of Memphis’ most popular parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most popular parks in East Memphis is getting a makeover soon. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new playground and pavilion at Audubon Park. The Memphis City Council approved $8 million dollars for the improvements. Renovations include a new sidewalk and...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WREG

Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
choose901.com

Evanescent Exhibit Brings Bubbles to the Brooks Museum

From giant bunnies to drizzly sculptures, the Brooks Museum has brought a diverse range of larger-than-life exhibits to their plaza in Overton Park—and come September 30th, a new immersive experience, Evanescent, is popping up for a short period of time. From September 30th to October 1, Evanescent will illuminate...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

IFF Job Fair this Saturday

International Flavors and Fragrances is hosting a job fair this Saturday October 1st from 9a to 3p. Now hiring for Maintenance Technicians! On Site Job Interviews! $2,500 Sign on Bonus! *Bring copies of your resume*Job fair location: 4272 S. MENDENHALL RD MEMPHIS, TN Learn more at https://careers.iff.com
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
MEMPHIS, TN

