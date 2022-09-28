Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Daily Free Press
Boston University brings back Overnight Host Program for the 2022-2023 academic year
Boston University is bringing back the Overnight Host Program for their prospective students. The program is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 to Friday, Oct. 28 and is held in combination with the University’s Fall Visit Day program. The Overnight Host Program is for high school seniors who might be...
Daily Free Press
Fine Arts classes provide opportunities, freedom for non-majors
Olivia Tambascio, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, never expected to be minoring in theatre. Tambascio, majoring in biology on the pre-med track, started taking classes in the College of Fine Arts to fulfill general education requirements and pursue her passions in carpentry and theatre. “I definitely...
Daily Free Press
Students react to lack of library on Boston University Fenway campus
The Boston University Fenway Campus Library on 132 Riverway is permanently closed, and the University is in search of alternative spots for additional study spaces on Fenway campus. BU’s Fenway Campus, which is over half a mile from the Charles River Campus, has not had a library for its residents...
Daily Free Press
Charles River Watershed Association receives $894,000 to combat river flooding
The Charles River Watershed Association announced the Massachusetts state government awarded a $894,000 grant to the organization on Sept. 20 to increase climate resilience in the watershed, according to a CRWA press release. The Charles River watershed extends as far south as Wrentham and as far west as Milford. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Free Press
GALLERY: The 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally
On Sept. 17, people gathered at the Boston Common to celebrate the Boston Freedom Rally, also known as Hempfest. The event offered a place for vendors to sell marijuana related products. Hempfest featured food, music and guest speakers.
Daily Free Press
Mass and Cass sees growing number of homeless encampments
Months after the January clearing of homeless encampments at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — often referred to by locals as “Mass and Cass” — the intersection is starting to see a returning population of unhoused people. Howard Koh, professor at the...
Daily Free Press
BU Band Celebrates 100-Year Milestone
This article is part of the 2022-2023 printed “Hockey Edition” that will be available on campus Friday, Sept. 30 and at both men’s and women’s opening nights. Be sure to get your copy!. Jan. 21, 2022 at Agganis Arena had a different feel to it. The...
Daily Free Press
Rafik B. Hariri Building evacuated after suspicious package reported to BUPD
Boston University Rafik B. Hariri Building on 1 Silber Way was evacuated Monday afternoon due a suspicious package investigated by the Boston University Police Department and the Boston Police Department. A BU Alert was sent out at 4:04 p.m. alerting the BU community of the evacuation, and the police had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Free Press
Open Market’s Fenway Flea brings vintage, unique wares to an abandoned gas station
Under the string-light embellished awning of an abandoned gas station lies the Fenway Flea — a concept created by the brand Original Markets. The market, open on Sundays, opened to the public on Sept. 11 as one of many endeavors by the Boston-based company. Megan Fehling, CEO and founder...
Daily Free Press
Notebook: Women’s soccer team growing one game at a time
The Boston University women’s soccer team beat the United States Naval Academy 1-0 on Sept. 24 at Nickerson Field. The Terriers (5-6, 2-1 Patriot League) continue conference play against Lehigh University on Oct. 1 in hopes of racking up their third Patriot League win of the season. The season has been one of ups-and-downs, but one word underlines it all: growth.
Comments / 0