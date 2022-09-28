Missing dog found 10 feet down spring cistern

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog who had been missing was stuck down a water collection system according to Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

A dog named Ash went missing three days ago according to a Facebook post by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Ash went missing near a Sheriff’s Office employee’s home.

The employee could hear Ash barking and howling. He was then located 10 feet down at the bottom of an old spring cistern.

Reinforcements were called to the rescue, officials say that the top of the spring cistern was burned over in the Oak Fire leaving it exposed and that is how Ash fell in.

Ash has been returned to his owners and deputies say he is the nicest dog in the world.

