Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next monthKristen WaltersDenver, CO
New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi MarketplaceMargaret JacksonBrighton, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Nine students named to inaugural Parker Youth Commission, agenda setNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Aurora’s Week 6 schedule
AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2022 prep football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. THURSDAY, SEPT. 29. 5A League 2: Legacy (3-2) vs. Rangeview (2-2) at...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.29.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Legacy vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Cherry Creek at Cherokee...
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Tennis:2022 Class 5A team state tournament results, schedule
AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A team boys tennis state tournament, which began on Sept. 28, 2022. Higher seeded teams have home court in each matchup through the semifinals. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]...
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Tennis: Regis Jesuit sweeps past Boulder to reach 5A quarterfinals
ENGLEWOOD | Facing the same opponent in the span of nine days, the Regis Jesuit boys tennis team got even better results against Boulder Wednesday in the opening round of the inaugural Class 5A boys tennis team state championship tournament. Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders defeated the Panthers 5-2 in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023
The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
ralphiereport.com
California guard commits to Tad Boyle and Colorado basketball
While the Colorado Buffaloes are in the process of lighting the football program on fire, Tad Boyle and the basketball Buffs are plugging away at their highest sustained level...of all time? It’s up there. Now Courtney Anderson is part of that high watermark. Anderson is another California guard. If...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way
We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
RELATED PEOPLE
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
lamarledger.com
TikTok is making small Denver restaurants famous — but it caused Domo Japanese to close for good
A 15-second TikTok video shows a close-up shot of a lobster tail being generously dunked into a ramekin of butter, then pans out to reveal the rest of a plate loaded with shrimp, crab and sausage. “Hidden Gem in Denver, CO” reads the Jan. 27, 2021, caption from the account @denverfoodscene before introducing TK’S Surf and Turf as Denver’s first black-owned seafood restaurant.
2 men identified in Lakewood car wash murder
Two men have been identified in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash that killed a Denver man.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High
Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust… After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
1310kfka.com
Greeley-Evans School Board member resigns
Greeley-Evans School Board member Pepper Mueller is resigning. The Greeley Tribune reports Mueller’s husband accepted a position in Boulder, and the family will be moving soon. Mueller was first elected in 2019. Applicants can start applying for her seat on October 10. The board hopes to make their pick to fill the seat by mid-November. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Westword
Anthony Edwards Killed Himself as Aurora Cops Shot at Him, Denver Police Say
Most agencies tasked with investigating a police shooting by officers from another law enforcement organization tend to keep quiet until that investigation is complete. But on September 27, the Denver Police Department shared additional information about a fatal shooting involving Aurora Police Department officers within Denver city limits. The DPD...
Comments / 0