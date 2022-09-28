ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Football: Aurora’s Week 6 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2022 prep football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. THURSDAY, SEPT. 29. 5A League 2: Legacy (3-2) vs. Rangeview (2-2) at...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.29.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Legacy vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Cherry Creek at Cherokee...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Boys Tennis:2022 Class 5A team state tournament results, schedule

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A team boys tennis state tournament, which began on Sept. 28, 2022. Higher seeded teams have home court in each matchup through the semifinals. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Boys Tennis: Regis Jesuit sweeps past Boulder to reach 5A quarterfinals

ENGLEWOOD | Facing the same opponent in the span of nine days, the Regis Jesuit boys tennis team got even better results against Boulder Wednesday in the opening round of the inaugural Class 5A boys tennis team state championship tournament. Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders defeated the Panthers 5-2 in a...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023

The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
COLORADO STATE
ralphiereport.com

California guard commits to Tad Boyle and Colorado basketball

While the Colorado Buffaloes are in the process of lighting the football program on fire, Tad Boyle and the basketball Buffs are plugging away at their highest sustained level...of all time? It’s up there. Now Courtney Anderson is part of that high watermark. Anderson is another California guard. If...
BOULDER, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way

We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
DENVER, CO
lamarledger.com

TikTok is making small Denver restaurants famous — but it caused Domo Japanese to close for good

A 15-second TikTok video shows a close-up shot of a lobster tail being generously dunked into a ramekin of butter, then pans out to reveal the rest of a plate loaded with shrimp, crab and sausage. “Hidden Gem in Denver, CO” reads the Jan. 27, 2021, caption from the account @denverfoodscene before introducing TK’S Surf and Turf as Denver’s first black-owned seafood restaurant.
DENVER, CO
K99

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust… After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Greeley-Evans School Board member resigns

Greeley-Evans School Board member Pepper Mueller is resigning. The Greeley Tribune reports Mueller’s husband accepted a position in Boulder, and the family will be moving soon. Mueller was first elected in 2019. Applicants can start applying for her seat on October 10. The board hopes to make their pick to fill the seat by mid-November. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations

A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Westword

Anthony Edwards Killed Himself as Aurora Cops Shot at Him, Denver Police Say

Most agencies tasked with investigating a police shooting by officers from another law enforcement organization tend to keep quiet until that investigation is complete. But on September 27, the Denver Police Department shared additional information about a fatal shooting involving Aurora Police Department officers within Denver city limits. The DPD...
DENVER, CO

