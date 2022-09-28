SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the Holidays just around the corner, you might be looking to get a head start on buying gifts for loved ones. One store in Spartanburg has curated a collection of local items all in one place. The Kindred Spirits say they’re all about cultivating originality and reminding you you’re one of a kind.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO