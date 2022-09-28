ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shelters across the Upstate tell FOX Carolina, they have no more room for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian. The Spartanburg Humane Society usually said, if disaster strikes, they are able to jump in and take animals in need into their shelter temporarily. However, this time that’s not the case.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Rabid animals confirmed in 3 Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three animals tested positive for rabies in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens County. According to DHEC, the animals were submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on Monday, September 26 and the...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Health
City
Greenville, SC
City
Taylors, SC
State
South Carolina State
Greenville, SC
Society
FOX Carolina

The Kindred Spirits: A store with only Upstate artist creations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the Holidays just around the corner, you might be looking to get a head start on buying gifts for loved ones. One store in Spartanburg has curated a collection of local items all in one place. The Kindred Spirits say they’re all about cultivating originality and reminding you you’re one of a kind.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate events postponed, canceled due to impact of Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian has weakened down to a tropical storm but due to the impact still expected this weekend, several schools and events have either been postponed or canceled. “Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s has been postponed...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 9/29

First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the impacts and latest timing for the Upstate from Tropical Storm Ian. Upstate events postponed, canceled due to impact of Ian. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Many events have been postponed and canceled due to the expected impact of Ian. Hispanic Heritage...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC. One person was exposed to the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#Greenville Walk#Fox
FOX Carolina

D.I.Y. Halloween Decorations

Governor Henry McMaster announces that a state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis discusses a deadly exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect. Coroner, SLED called to deputy-involved shooting in Taylors. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Downtown Greenville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Noma Square Oktoberfest in downtown Greenville has been rescheduled due to now Tropical Storm Ian. Oktoberfest was originally set to take place Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 but has now been moved to Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. “Our top priority is the...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX Carolina

Vinyl flooring manufacturer to create new jobs in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Responsive Industries, a manufacturer of vinyl flooring, announced plans to establish operations and create new jobs in Greenville County. Responsive Industries is a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products, specializing in luxury vinyl plank, sheet vinyl, and vinyl tile. The company also offers an extensive portfolio of wood and stone selections designed for offices, retail spaces, residential areas, and more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing company operations to bring new jobs to Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winar Connection, a manufacturer of custom cable products, announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County and create 50 new jobs. The company’s $5 million investment will be located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Spartanburg County schools without power, district says

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County District Five said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary lost power Thursday afternoon. The district said the power outage was caused by a blown transformer. The district said Byrnes Freshman Academy is dismissing classes now. Car rider parents are asked to come to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Jameson Road

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are looking into driver’s concerns about Jameson Road, in Pickens County. The road runs about seven miles through Pickens and Easley. You’ll find it between Highway 183 and Lendhart Road. Drivers describe it as trashy and in terrible condition. Nancy Whitford...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

District announces passing of beloved school bus driver

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District One is remembering the life of Mr. Lynn Pittman, a beloved school bus driver who drove for over one million miles. The district said Mr. Pittman began driving a bus for Spartanburg One in 1978 and was honored in 2019 for driving so many miles. A majority of those million miles were spent on the special needs bus route.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy