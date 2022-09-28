Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shelters across the Upstate tell FOX Carolina, they have no more room for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian. The Spartanburg Humane Society usually said, if disaster strikes, they are able to jump in and take animals in need into their shelter temporarily. However, this time that’s not the case.
FOX Carolina
Rabid animals confirmed in 3 Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three animals tested positive for rabies in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens County. According to DHEC, the animals were submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on Monday, September 26 and the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
FOX Carolina
SC 250 Commission working to celebrate state’s Revolutionary War history
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The story of the American Revolutionary War cannot be told without South Carolina. More than 200 battles were fought across the state, many in the Upstate. “I feel like I want to open everyone else’s eyes like mine were open that this is such an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
The Kindred Spirits: A store with only Upstate artist creations
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the Holidays just around the corner, you might be looking to get a head start on buying gifts for loved ones. One store in Spartanburg has curated a collection of local items all in one place. The Kindred Spirits say they’re all about cultivating originality and reminding you you’re one of a kind.
FOX Carolina
Upstate events postponed, canceled due to impact of Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian has weakened down to a tropical storm but due to the impact still expected this weekend, several schools and events have either been postponed or canceled. “Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s has been postponed...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 9/29
First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the impacts and latest timing for the Upstate from Tropical Storm Ian. Upstate events postponed, canceled due to impact of Ian. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Many events have been postponed and canceled due to the expected impact of Ian. Hispanic Heritage...
FOX Carolina
One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC. One person was exposed to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s now a new concern in the ongoing opioid crisis, and officials worry this one could pose a serious threat to kids. This week the DEA sent a nationwide warning about “rainbow fentanyl.”. Last year, Fentanyl was responsible for 66% of overdoses or...
FOX Carolina
D.I.Y. Halloween Decorations
Governor Henry McMaster announces that a state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis discusses a deadly exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect. Coroner, SLED called to deputy-involved shooting in Taylors. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash set to close ahead of 36th anniversary
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash is set to close just 6 days ahead of what would have been the business’ 36th anniversary. Canopy Car Wash, located at 2312 Wade Hampton Boulevard, opened on Oct. 6, 1986, and is closing Friday, Sept. 30. 2022. The...
FOX Carolina
Downtown Greenville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Noma Square Oktoberfest in downtown Greenville has been rescheduled due to now Tropical Storm Ian. Oktoberfest was originally set to take place Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 but has now been moved to Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. “Our top priority is the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Vinyl flooring manufacturer to create new jobs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Responsive Industries, a manufacturer of vinyl flooring, announced plans to establish operations and create new jobs in Greenville County. Responsive Industries is a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products, specializing in luxury vinyl plank, sheet vinyl, and vinyl tile. The company also offers an extensive portfolio of wood and stone selections designed for offices, retail spaces, residential areas, and more.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
FOX Carolina
School districts address false rumors of students using litter boxes, behaving like cats
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate school districts are addressing the rumors that claim the school districts are putting litter boxes out for students who behave like cats and other animals. According to Greenville County Schools, these rumors have been circulating on social media locally and nationally. Here is...
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing company operations to bring new jobs to Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winar Connection, a manufacturer of custom cable products, announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County and create 50 new jobs. The company’s $5 million investment will be located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth...
FOX Carolina
Two Spartanburg County schools without power, district says
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County District Five said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary lost power Thursday afternoon. The district said the power outage was caused by a blown transformer. The district said Byrnes Freshman Academy is dismissing classes now. Car rider parents are asked to come to...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Jameson Road
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are looking into driver’s concerns about Jameson Road, in Pickens County. The road runs about seven miles through Pickens and Easley. You’ll find it between Highway 183 and Lendhart Road. Drivers describe it as trashy and in terrible condition. Nancy Whitford...
FOX Carolina
District announces passing of beloved school bus driver
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District One is remembering the life of Mr. Lynn Pittman, a beloved school bus driver who drove for over one million miles. The district said Mr. Pittman began driving a bus for Spartanburg One in 1978 and was honored in 2019 for driving so many miles. A majority of those million miles were spent on the special needs bus route.
FOX Carolina
“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
Comments / 0