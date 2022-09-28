ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Geelong captain Joel Selwood retires from AFL after winning fourth flag

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWZIS_0iD4hUDK00
Joel Selwood announces his retirement to media, four days after captaining Geelong to the 2022 AFL premiership.

Geelong champion Joel Selwood kept his decision to retire from teammates so they could maintain focus in their AFL premiership pursuit, coach Chris Scott has revealed.

The Cats were ultimately successful, thrashing Sydney in last Saturday’s grand final to give Selwood the perfect send-off. The 34-year-old kicked a fairytale goal during the last quarter, sparking an explosion of emotion that indicated his 355th game was likely to be his last.

Selwood confirmed his decision to call time on his illustrious career at a press conference on Wednesday.

“About six weeks ago, I decided that this would be the time to finish my playing days at the Geelong footy club – win, lose, or draw – come the end of the year,” Selwood said.

“I played every game like it was my last and the game’s really hard ... you’ve got to go all out. When I decided that was going to be it, I knew that I had to just buckle in for six weeks and make sure I got the job done.”

Selwood and his management spoke to Geelong veterans Patrick Dangerfield, Mitch Duncan, Tom Hawkins and Tom Stewart, as well as club CEO Steve Hocking, before arriving at a decision.

“They all want me to play on. That’s not going to be the case,” he said. “I decided I could go probably at 85 per cent next year and everyone would look after me but I had to be all in. I just couldn’t do that.”

Selwood is the third consecutive Geelong captain to retire after a premiership, following Tom Harley in 2009 and Cameron Ling in 2011. He is the only player in Geelong’s history to win four flags (2007, 2009, 2011, 2022) and is the club’s games record holder with 355 appearances across 16 seasons. He also played in two losing grand finals (2008 and 2020).

Selwood made a record-breaking 40th finals appearance in this year’s showpiece - one more than Hawthorn legend Michael Tuck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hu74i_0iD4hUDK00
Jeremy Cameron and Joel Selwood after Saturday’s grand final. Photograph: Michael Willson/AFL Photos/Getty Images

Geelong coach Chris Scott spent 12 years working closely with Selwood and said the tough midfielder would be “irreplaceable” on and off the field.

Selwood informed Scott of his decision at a private meeting before the Cats’ win over West Coast in round 23, which propelled them into the finals series.

“The thing that continually struck me about Joel was his ability to care for others and prioritise others,” Scott said. “When you take everything into consideration, he’s the best player I’ve ever seen and the best representative of the Geelong footy club that you could possibly imagine.

“Even when the opportunity came for him to take a bit of the limelight, his priority was to make sure that his decision didn’t negatively impact anyone else. He spoke really well ... to the rest of the playing group around the need to keep [the decision] from everyone so they could prioritise the team performance going into a finals series.”

Earlier this year, Selwood broke Carlton great Stephen Kernahan’s long-standing 226-game record for most games as an AFL/VFL club captain and finishes his career with 245 as skipper.

He played his entire career at Geelong after being drafted at pick No 7 in 2006, winning the Rising Star award and a premiership in his first season.

Selwood is a six-time All-Australian, has captained the Cats since 2012, and won three Carji Greeves medals as Geelong’s best and fairest. He has also been hailed for his character and was this year’s Jim Stynes community leadership award winner.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Emerging Ireland: Five Ulster players make team for Toyota Challenge opener

Toyota Challenge series: Griquas v Emerging Ireland. Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 12:45 BST. Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website. Five Ulster players will start for Emerging Ireland in their opening Toyota Challenge game against the Griquas on Friday. Stewart...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Stynes
Person
Steve Hocking
Person
Tom Harley
Person
Tom Stewart
Person
Mitch Duncan
Person
Patrick Dangerfield
Person
Cameron Ling
Person
Michael Tuck
Person
Joel Selwood
Daily Mail

Matty Johns calls on the NRL to SCRAP night grand finals to give the fans better atmosphere and more tradition - after AFL's return to daytime decider recorded shockingly low ratings

Matty Johns has called on the NRL to re-introduce day grand finals in a throwback to previous years. The face of Fox Sports' NRL coverage believes a kick-off from 3pm onwards would generate a better atmosphere at the ground and evoke a sense of tradition for rusted -on footy fans.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl
The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne. The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Seth Meyers on Donald Trump: ‘What is wrong with you?’

Seth Meyers opened with the escalation of threats from Vladimir Putin after a series of setbacks in his invasion of Ukraine. Putin vowed that Russia will use “all means” at its disposal to continue the occupation of Ukraine, adding: “I am not bluffing.”. “OK, the problem with...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian

456K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy