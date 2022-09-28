ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 7, TSSAA 2022 season

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdKYZ_0iD4hLW100

We have reached Week 7 of the Tennessee high school football season. Here is a look at this week's schedule.

All games with an * are region contests.

East Tennessee

Union Co. at Austin-East *

McCallie at Baylor *

Bradley Central at Bearden *

Tyner at Bledsoe Co. *

Chattanooga Christian at Boyd Buchanan *

Loudon at Brainerd *

Daniel Boone at CAK

Clinton at Campbell Co. (Thu) *

East Hamilton at Chattanooga Central *

Johnson Co. at Claiborne *

Maryville at Cleveland *

Midway at Coalfield *

Knoxville Central at Cocke Co. *

NASHVILLE'S TOP WEEK 7 GAMES:Blackman vs. Oakland headlines Week 7 Nashville area games — with predictions

SUPER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS:Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings entering Week 7 of TSSAA season

AP STATEWIDE RANKINGS:Tennessee high school football rankings, Associated Press poll for Week 7

North Greene at Cosby *

Happy Valley at Cumberland Gap *

Cherokee at David Crockett *

Sullivan East at Elizabethton *

Hardin Valley at Farragut *

Scott at Gibbs *

Volunteer at Grainger *

Seymour at Greeneville *

Oliver Springs at Harriman *

Ooltewah at Howard *

Dobyns Bennett at Jefferson Co. *

McMinn Central at Kingston *

Anderson Co. at Knoxville Carter *

Father Ryan at Knoxville Catholic *

Knoxville Webb at Knoxville Grace (Thu) *

Sevier Co. at Knoxville Halls *

Heritage at Knoxville West *

Karns at Lenoir City *

Copper Basin at Lookout Valley *

Tennessee High at Morristown West

Pigeon Forge at Northview Academy *

Silverdale at Notre Dame *

Meigs Co. at Polk Co. *

Oak Ridge at Powell *

Hixson at Red Bank *

Walker Valley at Rhea Co. *

Oneida at Rockwood *

Whitwell at Sale Creek *

Morristown East at Science Hill *

East Ridge at Sequoyah *

Sweetwater at Signal Mountain *

Hampton at South Greene *

Chattanooga Preparatory School at South Pittsburg

Knoxville Fulton at South-Doyle *

Oakdale at Sunbright *

Marion Co. at Tellico Plains *

Chuckey-Doak at Unicoi Co. *

York Institute at Wartburg Central *

Cloudland at West Greene

William Blount at West Ridge *

Middle Tennessee

West Creek at Beech *

Oakland at Blackman *

Independence at Brentwood *

Grundy Co. at Cannon Co. *

White House Heritage at Cheatham Co. *

Hendersonville at Clarksville *

DCA at Clarksville Academy *

Clarksville Northeast at Clarksville Northwest *

Page at Columbia *

Mt. Juliet Christian at Columbia Academy *

Sequatchie Co. at Community *

MURFREESBORO TOP GAMES:Oakland vs. Blackman highlights Murfreesboro area high school football Week 7 schedule

Alcoa at Cookeville (Thu)

FRA at CPA *

Stone Memorial at Cumberland Co. *

Livingston Academy at DeKalb Co. *

LaVergne at Dickson Co. *

Wayne Co. at Eagleville *

Riverside at East Hickman *

Green Hill at East Nashville

Watertown at East Robertson *

Antioch at Ensworth

White House at Fairview *

Cornersville at Fayetteville *

Cascade at Forrest *

Centennial at Franklin *

Lincoln Co. at Franklin Co. *

BGA at Goodpasture *

Montgomery Central at Greenbrier *

Trousdale Co. at Harpeth *

Hillsboro at Hunters Lane *

Collinwood at Huntland *

Gordonsville at Jo Byrns *

Marshall Co. at Lawrence Co. (Thu) *

Davidson Academy at Lipscomb Academy *

Summertown at Loretto (Thu) *

Upperman at Macon Co. *

Jackson Co. at Maplewood *

Perry Co. at McEwen *

Lakeway Christian at Monterey

Station Camp at Mt. Juliet (Thu) *

King's Academy at MTCS *

Franklin Grace at Nashville Christian *

McGavock at Nashville Overton *

Glencliff at Pearl Cohn *

MBA at Pope John Paul *

Kenwood at Portland *

Summit at Ravenwood *

Clay Co. at Red Boiling Springs *

Mt. Pleasant at Richland *

Gallatin at Rossview *

Lebanon at Shelbyville *

Riverdale at Siegel (Thu) *

Stratford at Smith Co. *

Cane Ridge at Smyrna *

Nolensville at Spring Hill *

Henry Co. at Springfield *

Sycamore at Stewart Co. *

Rockvale at Stewarts Creek (Thu) *

Hillwood at Tullahoma *

Coffee Co. at Warren Co. *

Friendship Christian at Webb School *

Westmoreland at Whites Creek *

White Co. at Wilson Central *

West Tennessee

Lewis Co. at Adamsville (Thu) *

Whitehaven at Arlington *

Bolivar Central at Bolton *

Houston Co. at Camden *

Jackson South Side at Chester Co. *

Brentwood Academy at Christian Brothers *

Germantown at Collierville *

Dyersburg at Covington *

Melrose at Craigmont (Thu) *

Milan at Crockett Co. *

TOP MEMPHIS GAMES:Collierville vs. Germantown tops Memphis area football games for Week 7, plus predictions

McKenzie at Dresden *

Lausanne at ECS *

MLK Prep at Fairley *

Trezevant at Frederick Douglass (Sat) *

Hillcrest at Freedom Prep (Thu) *

South Fulton at Hollow Rock-Bruceton *

Bartlett at Houston *

Greenfield at Humboldt (Thu) *

Gibson Co. at Huntingdon *

Tipton-Rosemark at Jackson Christian *

Haywood at Jackson North Side *

Oakhaven at KIPP Memphis (Thu) *

Fayette-Ware at Kirby *

West Carroll at Lake Co. *

Hardin Co. at Lexington *

Mitchell at Manassas (Thu) *

Westwood at MASE (Thu) *

Liberty Magnet at McNairy Central *

Kingsbury at Memphis Central *

St. Benedict at Memphis East (Thu)

Bluff City at Memphis Middle College *

Dyer Co. at Memphis Overton *

Booker T. Washington at Middleton *

Brighton at Munford *

Briarcrest at MUS *

South Gibson at Obion Co. *

Halls at Peabody *

Hamilton at Raleigh Egypt *

Millington at Ripley *

Hickman Co. at Scotts Hill *

Memphis Business at Sheffield *

Northpoint Christian at St. George's *

Harding Academy at Trinity Christian *

Fayette Academy at USJ *

Union City at Westview *

Cordova at White Station (Thu) *

Ridgeway at Wooddale (Thu) *

Out of state

Ezell-Harding at Christian Heritage (Dalton, GA)

TSD at Louisiana School for the Deaf (Sat)

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

University of Memphis students react to Tigers fine, probation

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As students were going to and from class on the University of Memphis campus Tuesday morning, they learned that the Tigers basketball program would not face a ban on postseason play and head coach Penny Hardaway would not be suspended for allegations of recruiting violations. This decision will affect the student experience at future […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Tennessean

Enrollments — the numbers all coaches are eyeing closely

Welcome to The Bootleg, where you'll find The Tennessean's top high school football stories each Thursday and Saturday. I'm Tom Kreager, the high school sports editor. For those that have been navigating over to the TSSAA's website looking for the latest enrollment numbers, be patient a little longer. The numbers will appear soon. TSSAA...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Hillsdale-backed charter schools withdraw applications before state appeals vote

After months of controversy, a trio of Hillsdale College-backed charter schools have withdrawn their applications. American Classical Education, the umbrella organization aiming to open charter schools in Clarksville, Jackson and Murfreesboro, informed the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission of their decision to withdraw from the process on Thursday. All three were appealing...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chuckey-Doak downs UH in District 1-A clash

JOHNSON CITY — Chuckey-Doak kept knocking at the door against University High in a battle of District 1-A girls soccer leaders Tuesday night at Winged Deer Park. The Lady Knights eventually knocked the door open and scored two first-half goals on their way to a 5-0 victory that clinched the regular-season District 1-A championship.
CHUCKEY, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy