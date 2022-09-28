ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

07-08-24-29-37

(seven, eight, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

