ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

School District of Indian River County Update

Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Education
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: Schools closed Thursday in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — All schools in the School District of Palm Beach County will be closed on Thursday. All after school events will also be canceled. Additionally, schools in the School District of St. Lucie County and Indian River County will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martin County High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Down East#High School Ave
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian

Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 2

Fort Pierce - September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning remains for Florida’s east coast. Locally, we are under a Tornado Watch this morning along with a Flood Warning. With Ian’s more...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

City of Stuart: Hurricane Ian Advisory #3

Stuart - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any storm related needs of our residents and businesses. City of Stuart offices will be closed both Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to...
STUART, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Closures

Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy