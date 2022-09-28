Read full article on original website
Related
sebastiandaily.com
School District of Indian River County Update
Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
wqcs.org
Indian River State College Will Close at 3 PM Today, Tuesday, September 27 and Remain Closed through Thursday
Fort Pierce - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, Indian River State College will be closed to employees, students, and visitors at 3:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, September 27. All classes (including online classes) and campus events are cancelled. The College will remain closed on...
WPBF News 25
Body found in standing water of Martin County neighborhood during flooding
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists. The body of a 34-year-old man was found in 10 inches of standing water in Martin County Wednesday morning. The body was found in a residential area along Lost River Road. Stay Prepared:...
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: Schools closed Thursday in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — All schools in the School District of Palm Beach County will be closed on Thursday. All after school events will also be canceled. Additionally, schools in the School District of St. Lucie County and Indian River County will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
cw34.com
King's Point residents relocating to West Palm Beach following damage from Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many residents at King's Point in Delray Beach were left homeless following a confirmed tornado moved through the community. On Wednesday, the retirement community relocated to Fountainview in West Palm Beach with the help of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "All they need...
Former Olympic Heights athletic director fired after she took $24K from the district. How?
Less than a week after a jury cleared her of any criminal wrongdoing, a Jupiter Farms Elementary teacher was fired for collecting more than $24,000 in coaching stipends that district investigators say she didn't earn while she was the athletic director at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton. Cindy...
Martin County residents prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
Martin County’s homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds especially in some of the vulnerable low-lying areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
wqcs.org
SLC: Power Outages But No Reported Injuries or Major Damage in the County
St. Lucie County - Thursday September 29, 2022: Some power outages are being reported this morning across St. Lucie County, but over-all there has been only minor damage and no reported injuries from what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Overall, St. Lucie County Communications Director Eric Gill reports that flooding...
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
Tropical Storm Ian: Schools back open Friday, see full Palm Beach County open, close list
Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm and passed through the state, its effects will still be felt in our area with strong south winds. Most of Palm Beach County should be back to normal on Friday. Here's what's open and closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton on Thursday. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once...
sebastiandaily.com
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach High School Football
On Sept. 24, 2022, Vero Beach Indians faced the Miami Palmetto Panthers. Vero Beach won the game with a score of 21 – 17.
wqcs.org
Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian
Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 2
Fort Pierce - September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning remains for Florida’s east coast. Locally, we are under a Tornado Watch this morning along with a Flood Warning. With Ian’s more...
wqcs.org
City of Stuart: Hurricane Ian Advisory #3
Stuart - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any storm related needs of our residents and businesses. City of Stuart offices will be closed both Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to...
wqcs.org
Martin County Closures
Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County
According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state.
Comments / 0