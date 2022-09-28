LOVELAND, Colo. — The city named four finalists for Loveland Police chief on Thursday, four months after the previous chief, Bob Ticer, left to take a position in Arizona. Two of the finalists currently work for Colorado police departments, while the other two are from out of state. All four finalists will be in Loveland for interviews on Oct. 13 and 14, with a public meet-and-greet set for Thursday, Oct. 13.

