Colorado State

How to help researchers track Pika in Colorado

DENVER — A new app allows anyone interested to report American Pika sightings in Colorado and help researchers collect key data for the species listed as a "State Special Concern" by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Colorado Pika Project is a collaborative research project involving community scientists across...
Colorado families affected by Hurricane Ian

9/28/22 along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs. FBI operation that was approved by the court, no other info available as of 5:25 p.m. Flooding, damage and more storm effects were visible in a number of videos out of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Colorado teams deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian response

DENVER — Teams from Colorado have been deployed to Florida to provide disaster relief to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tuesday morning, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) sent 13 public safety professionals who will provide emergency operations center support to Florida. They've been assigned to a logistics staging area in Ocala, where they will be responsible for receiving and distributing supplies for two weeks.
Loveland names 4 finalists for police chief

LOVELAND, Colo. — The city named four finalists for Loveland Police chief on Thursday, four months after the previous chief, Bob Ticer, left to take a position in Arizona. Two of the finalists currently work for Colorado police departments, while the other two are from out of state. All four finalists will be in Loveland for interviews on Oct. 13 and 14, with a public meet-and-greet set for Thursday, Oct. 13.
Future fire investigators train at Bear Creek Lake Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An open field at Bear Creek Lake Park served as a classroom for wildfire firefighters on Wednesday. One crew from West Metro Fire learned a lesson in prescribed burns. Firefighters took turns with a drip torch to set a 10-acre grassfire. Meanwhile, instructors nearby taught...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program

Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain.” Colorado says it’s a fire hazard. Now there’s a lawsuit over a woodpile larger than a city block.

Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings

GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’

University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

