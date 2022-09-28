Read full article on original website
Outdoor group gives Latinx community members chances to experience Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Latino Outdoors Colorado is an organization that is aiming to change the narrative around what it means to be "outdoorsy". The group is led by Modesta McGrath-Martinez. "When we see like experts in the outdoors they don't like us," said McGrath-Martinez who runs Latino Outdoors Colorado....
How to help researchers track Pika in Colorado
DENVER — A new app allows anyone interested to report American Pika sightings in Colorado and help researchers collect key data for the species listed as a "State Special Concern" by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Colorado Pika Project is a collaborative research project involving community scientists across...
Colorado families affected by Hurricane Ian
9/28/22 along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs. FBI operation that was approved by the court, no other info available as of 5:25 p.m. Flooding, damage and more storm effects were visible in a number of videos out of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Colorado teams deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian response
DENVER — Teams from Colorado have been deployed to Florida to provide disaster relief to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tuesday morning, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) sent 13 public safety professionals who will provide emergency operations center support to Florida. They've been assigned to a logistics staging area in Ocala, where they will be responsible for receiving and distributing supplies for two weeks.
Loveland names 4 finalists for police chief
LOVELAND, Colo. — The city named four finalists for Loveland Police chief on Thursday, four months after the previous chief, Bob Ticer, left to take a position in Arizona. Two of the finalists currently work for Colorado police departments, while the other two are from out of state. All four finalists will be in Loveland for interviews on Oct. 13 and 14, with a public meet-and-greet set for Thursday, Oct. 13.
Booming 'murderabilia' industry ties to Chris Watts, other Colorado killers
The state of Colorado is launching an investigation after Denver7 Investigates found a killer's prison badge up for sale online.
Future fire investigators train at Bear Creek Lake Park
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An open field at Bear Creek Lake Park served as a classroom for wildfire firefighters on Wednesday. One crew from West Metro Fire learned a lesson in prescribed burns. Firefighters took turns with a drip torch to set a 10-acre grassfire. Meanwhile, instructors nearby taught...
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
Human remains found in a rural part of Colorado, state agency is investigating
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is after human remains were discovered in a rural part of Colorado. On Thursday, the CBI released the following information:. “At the request of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent investigative...
Is COVID-19 still in Colorado?
COVID-19 rates remain low in Colorado, even with the arrival of fall.
Pedophile catcher falsely claimed nonprofit status
A Westminster man devoted to catching pedophiles is now catching criticism from former supporters who learned his claims of being a nonprofit were not accurate.
Mountain towns prepare in case Southern governors send migrants to mountains
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) reached out to leaders of Colorado's mountain resort towns this week to offer assistance if governors of Florida or Texas send a group of migrants to the Colorado mountains, his office confirmed Wednesday. Leaders in Summit, Eagle and Pitkin counties said...
Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program
Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain.” Colorado says it’s a fire hazard. Now there’s a lawsuit over a woodpile larger than a city block.
Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Report reveals income needed to afford one-bedroom rental in Colorado
A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental. According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’
University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
