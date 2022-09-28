Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Celebrating the life of those that passed away during the pandemic due to COVID-19
Tuesday night Glenn Family Services in Owensboro, KY hosted a Celebration of life and day of remembrance ceremony for those who passed away during the pandemic due to COVID-19. "We felt that there was so many people who were not recognized or didn't get that recognition when they lost a...
Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate
I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
14news.com
Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
14news.com
Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home
TAMPA, Fl. (WFIE) - We’re hearing from an Evansville native who just moved to Florida months ago. Shelby Wilkinson and her boyfriend moved to the Tampa area. They first heard about the storm at the beginning of the week. Shelby says she was visiting family here in town, flew...
Pumpkin & Pickle Festival Coming To Kentucky & We’ve Got All The Yummy Details
This weekend promises to be super fun with the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival rolling into town. It's out with the sunflowers and in with pumpkins and we have all the fun details. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.
Longtime WSON radio host retiring
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Longtime radio host and WSON news director Bill Stephens has announced his retirement from broadcast radio, wrapping up a career that spans more than four decades, most of which were spent in Henderson. “Hard to believe it’s, this month, 38 years in Henderson,” says Stephens. Stephens got his start in radio […]
wevv.com
Evansville animal rescue taking in Florida dogs ahead of hurricane, in emergency need of fosters
A local animal rescue is sending out an emergency request for fosters to the community. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which operates locations in Vanderburgh County and Spencer County said Tuesday that emergency fosters were needed. Officials at ITV say the request is an attempt to help dogs that...
Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept […]
Affidavit reveals new details in Evansville toddler’s death
(WEHT) - A probable cause affidavit from Evansville Police is providing more information after a man was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday.
WTVW
Thank a veteran with Operation Mail Call
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On their way back home from the honor flight, veterans will get a chance to read thank you letters. On the evening of October 29, veterans that boarded the honor flight will return. Officials say part of the welcoming process is called Operation Mail Call, when the veterans will receive and open letters from home on their return flight to Evansville. Officials say each Veteran will receive a Mail Call envelope with dozens of cards and letters.
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
city-countyobserver.com
Death of a Dependent Arrest
Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
wevv.com
Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe
Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
Former Webster County Judge-Executive Jim Townsend dead at 76
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Jim Townsend, the Webster County Judge-Executive from 1992 to 2016, passed away last week at the age of 76. Townsend served in county government for over 32 years, and worked for Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation from 1972 to 1977 and in the private sector until 1985. He is survived by […]
104.1 WIKY
Delusional Man Tried Running People Over With Van
Evansville Police made a run to the area of North St Joseph Avenue and West Virginia regarding someone trying to run people over with their van. This occurred Around 5:00 Monday evening. Officers say they found the vehicle, but the driver wasn’t there. 62 year old John Gildersleeve returned...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
WTVW
Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
wevv.com
Affidavit: Toddler in Evansville murder investigation had severe burn and head injury, cigarette burn
An affidavit filed by investigators in Evansville reveals gruesome details surrounding the death investigation of an 18-month-old child. As reported on Wednesday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that 21-year-old Tavion Cobb had been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of the young child. The...
