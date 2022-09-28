ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WBKR

Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate

I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home

TAMPA, Fl. (WFIE) - We’re hearing from an Evansville native who just moved to Florida months ago. Shelby Wilkinson and her boyfriend moved to the Tampa area. They first heard about the storm at the beginning of the week. Shelby says she was visiting family here in town, flew...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Longtime WSON radio host retiring

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Longtime radio host and WSON news director Bill Stephens has announced his retirement from broadcast radio, wrapping up a career that spans more than four decades, most of which were spent in Henderson. “Hard to believe it’s, this month, 38 years in Henderson,” says Stephens. Stephens got his start in radio […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29.  The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Thank a veteran with Operation Mail Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On their way back home from the honor flight, veterans will get a chance to read thank you letters. On the evening of October 29, veterans that boarded the honor flight will return. Officials say part of the welcoming process is called Operation Mail Call, when the veterans will receive and open letters from home on their return flight to Evansville. Officials say each Veteran will receive a Mail Call envelope with dozens of cards and letters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Death of a Dependent Arrest

Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Water with an "earthy taste" causing concerns in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe

Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Delusional Man Tried Running People Over With Van

Evansville Police made a run to the area of North St Joseph Avenue and West Virginia regarding someone trying to run people over with their van. This occurred Around 5:00 Monday evening. Officers say they found the vehicle, but the driver wasn’t there. 62 year old John Gildersleeve returned...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
EVANSVILLE, IN

